Cebu Pacific partners with United Filipino Global

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, has entered a partnership with United Filipino Global (UFG), a non-government organization that helps Filipino migrant workers, to collaborate on projects aimed at improving the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

On October 27, CEB signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide free flights to select OFW beneficiaries and endorse potential scholarship grants to OFW children. The airline will also mount special flights to provide humanitarian assistance and transport to distressed OFWs in cases of natural disasters, emergencies, and critical situations.

Aside from these, CEB will also organize information campaigns to update OFWs on safe and responsible air travel practices. The airline will likewise help OFW families and their children to participate in internship programs for aspiring flight crew and attendants.

“Cebu Pacific looks forward to this partnership with UFG to assist OFWs on their journey. Our commitment goes beyond providing flights, it extends to creating a meaningful experience for our kababayans. We understand the challenges they face, and we are providing the necessary support aside from our commitment to make air travel safe, reliable, and affordable,” said Candice Iyog, CEB's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer.

CEB’s partnership with UFG is a testament to the airline’s commitment to uplift the lives of OFWs by connecting them to a wide international network and offering the quickest way back to the Philippines.

“With this collaboration, we are praying that our upcoming programs will be felt and received. We are hoping that we can be an instrument for our OFWs and their children, and continue to make a difference in their lives. We look forward to starting our programs with Cebu Pacific,” said Gemma Sotto, president of United Filipino Global.

CEB has mounted several flights in recent years to provide free transport to distressed OFWs back to the Philippines. In 2021 alone, CEB repatriated over 11,000 Filipinos from Dubai and the Middle East affected by COVID-19 lockdowns through a series of Bayanihan flights.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations spanning Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.