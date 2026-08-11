Cebu Pacific ramps up int’l network in Q4

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, is strengthening its international connectivity in the fourth quarter with the launch of additional direct flights to key cities in China, Vietnam, and Japan, offering travelers more convenient and affordable options to explore some of Asia’s most exciting destinations ahead of the holiday season.

To further celebrate these routes, CEB is rolling out a special seat sale from August 7 to 11, 2026, allowing every Juan to book their flights for as low as PHP 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period runs from October 26, 2026 to March 31, 2027, giving travelers more opportunities to plan their international getaways.

The new routes and schedules are as follows: Cebu–Ho Chi Minh will begin operations on October 26 with three weekly flights every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Cebu–Shanghai will start on November 17, also operating three times a week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Cebu–Nagoya will launch on November 19 with four weekly flights scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Meanwhile, Clark–Hanoi will commence on November 19 with three weekly flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Lastly, Manila–Xiamen will begin on November 23 with two weekly flights every Monday and Friday.

Starting October 26, CEB will restore its direct flights between Cebu and Ho Chi Minh City with 3x weekly flights operating every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, giving travelers from Central Visayas a more convenient and affordable way to explore the rich history and culture of one of Vietnam’s largest cities.

On November 17, CEB will operate 3x weekly flights between Cebu and Shanghai, China, scheduled on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, making it the only local airline to offer direct flights between the two cities. Shanghai to Cebu flights will also operate 3x weekly every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday beginning November 18.

CEB will also launch direct flights between Cebu and Nagoya, Japan 4x weekly beginning November 19, with flights every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Nagoya, the largest city in central Japan, is the third destination in the country that can be reached directly from Cebu via CEB, after Tokyo-Narita and Osaka. CEB is also the only airline that offers direct flights between Cebu and Nagoya.

On November 19, CEB is relaunching its direct flights from Clark to Hanoi, Vietnam operating 3x weekly every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, while 3x weekly flights from Hanoi to Clark will commence on November 20 every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. CEB is the only airline to offer direct flights between Clark and Vietnam, making it easier for travelers from Central Luzon and nearby areas to fly directly to Hanoi without the need to transit through Manila.

CEB is also resuming its direct flights between Manila and Xiamen beginning November 23 and will operate 2x weekly – every Monday and Friday, expanding the airline’s network in China. The airline currently operates direct flights from Manila to Shanghai and Guangzhou, offering passengers greater access to key business and leisure destinations in the country.

“At Cebu Pacific, we continue to strengthen our network to give every Juan a better opportunity to explore more destinations across Asia. The launch of additional direct flights to China, Vietnam, and Japan not only provides travelers from all over the Philippines with more convenient access to these vibrant cities but also encourages more international travelers to visit and explore our country. As we continue to expand our international network, we remain committed to making travel more accessible and affordable for our passengers,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and Chief Commercial Officer.

CEB currently operates in 35 Philippine and 26 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Passengers can make their journey more convenient by purchasing additional baggage allowance and pre-ordering meals for their flight.

CEB offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons.

Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com. PR