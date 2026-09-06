Cebu Pacific recognizes ‘BOARDING PASSers’ in Fun Airport Event

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, encouraged travelers to pack their hand carry items efficiently as it held a fun-filled “recognition ceremony” on September 4 for passengers who complied with the airline’s baggage rules, underscoring how packing smart and following baggage policies can help create a smoother and more enjoyable travel experience for every Juan.

Passengers of 5J 971 bound for Davao were treated to a “BOARDING PASSers Recognition Ceremony” at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 after their hand carry items fit in CEB’s new and improved baggage sizer.

As part of the celebration, the “BOARDING PASSers” received certificates of recognition from the “Baggage Regulation Commission” and their very own “CEBlay”—a symbol of honor and excellence for being responsible travelers. Cebie, the airline’s mascot, gave an inspirational talk encouraging the “BOARDING PASSers” to become model travelers for other passengers. And in true Filipino graduation fashion, the passengers were greeted with a huge congratulatory banner upon their arrival in Davao.

More than celebrating the “BOARDING PASSers”, the event highlighted the importance of following baggage policies in helping make every flight even more convenient and fun for all passengers. When bags meet the prescribed size and weight limits, they can be stowed properly and quickly, helping minimize delays and allowing flights to depart on time.

Properly sized and stowed hand carry items also contribute to a safer cabin by keeping aisles and emergency areas clear, while ensuring that overhead compartment space is shared fairly among passengers.

“Following hand carry guidelines may seem small, but it makes a big difference. Through this initiative, we give our appreciation to all our passengers who took the time to follow baggage guidelines because their simple act of compliance helps make the journey smoother and more convenient for every Juan. By recognizing our ‘Boarding Passers’, we also hope to show that compliance is not just a requirement—it’s something every traveler can take pride in,” said Lei Apostol, CEB Vice President for Customer Service Operations.

CEB reminds passengers that they are allowed to bring up to two pieces of items in the cabin for free — a hand carry item that must be placed in the overhead bin and a personal item that can fit under the seat in front.

Hand carry items must follow the corresponding size limits:

Hand carry item: up to H = 56 cm × L = 36 cm × W = 23 cm

Personal item: up to H = 20 cm × W = 20 cm × L = 35 cm

Passengers are advised to check their baggage allowance before their flight and ensure that their hand carry items comply with the airline’s size and weight requirements.

For convenience, passengers are encouraged to pre-purchase their checked baggage allowance or add additional baggage allowance via the Manage Booking portal using their MyCebuPacific accounts.

Online check-in is also available via the CEB mobile app and website, reducing passenger waiting time at the airport and allowing them to go straight to their assigned boarding gates if they have no checked baggage.

CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia and the Middle East. PR