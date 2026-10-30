Cebu Pacific reminds passengers of Undas travel rules

AS THE peak travel season for Undas approaches, Cebu Pacific (CEB) remains committed to ensuring a safe and seamless journey for its passengers. To help travelers prepare, here are some reminders to make every Juan’s trip smoother and more convenient:

Be on time at the airport

Given expected heavier road traffic during peak travel season, passengers are advised to allot more time for traffic going to the airport. We advise passengers to be at the airport at least three (3) hours before departure for domestic flights, and four (4) hours for international flights.

Check-in counters close 45 minutes before the scheduled time of departure for domestic flights and one (1) hour for international flights to ensure there is ample time for all necessary pre-flight procedures. After checking in, we encourage passengers to immediately go through immigration and final security to avoid delays. Boarding commences 45 minutes before the scheduled departure.

Check in online

Long lines may be avoided at the airport by checking in via the official CEB mobile app or via the Manage Booking section of the CEB website. Both options are available from 48 hours up to one (1) hour before the scheduled time of departure for domestic flights, and up to two (2) hours before scheduled departure for international flights.

Domestic passengers who checked in online and do not have checked baggage may go straight to the boarding gates.

CEB’s bag drop counters at NAIA Terminal 3 are located at Aisles A and B. Passengers are encouraged to have their boarding passes ready by checking in online or through any of the self-service kiosks at the terminal.

Review the baggage policy

Effective September 15, 2026, travelers flying on CEB (5J) flights may bring up to 10kg of total hand carry items, while flights operated under Cebgo (DG) will continue to have a total hand carry allowance of up to 7kg.

Please bring only what you can comfortably carry, lift, and stow on your own to help prevent injuries. If you require assistance, our team will be happy to help.

Passengers may only bring up to two (2) pieces of hand carry items on board:

One (1) hand carry baggage (to be placed in the overhead bin)

One (1) personal item (to fit under the seat in front)

Hand carry items must follow the corresponding size limits:

Hand carry item: up to Height = 56 cm × Length = 36 cm × Width = 23 cm

Personal item: up to Height = 20 cm × Length = 35 cm x Width = 20 cm

Any hand carry item that exceeds CEB’s allowed limits will need to be checked in, subject to applicable baggage fees.

For convenience, passengers are encouraged to pre-purchase their checked baggage allowance or add additional baggage allowance via the Manage Booking portal using their MyCebuPacific accounts.

CEB’s enhanced baggage policy allows passengers to avail up to three (3) pieces of 20kg checked baggage. For every piece of baggage purchased, passengers may also add an extra 4kg, 8kg, or 12kg weight allowance on top of the initial 20kg.

Passengers may purchase additional baggage allowance online up to two (2) hours before departure.

Accomplish eTravel forms for international trips

For a smooth experience at the immigration counters, passengers traveling internationally are encouraged to register or update their eTravel forms within 72 hours or three (3) days before departure from and arrival to the Philippines, then save the QR code generated at the end of the form.

For roundtrip international flights, passengers are required to complete the eTravel form twice — once for the departure flight, and again for the arrival flight.

After generating the eTravel QR code, complete the Customs Declaration Form before arrival. Passengers are advised to keep the eTravel QR code as this will be scanned by customs officers after baggage claiming at the arrival carousel.

eTravel forms can be accomplished by downloading the eGovPH app or accessing www.etravel.gov.ph .

For specific travel requirements of our international destinations, visit: https://help.cebupacificair.com/articles/flying-out-soon#travel-guides .

Check rules on personal electronic devices and power banks

Portable electronic devices (PEDs) such as phones, laptops, and tablets must be placed in your hand carry baggage. For safety and security reasons, these must not be placed in your checked baggage.

Passengers may bring power banks with a capacity of up to 100Wh. Following updated guidelines provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), passengers are now strictly prohibited from bringing power banks with a capacity of over 100Wh.

Passengers must bring their power banks as a hand carry item and place them in their pocket or in the seat pocket in front of them. These must not be stowed in the overhead bin or under the seats.

Using and charging power banks are strictly prohibited during the flight.

Self-tag luggage for select domestic destinations

Passengers flying out of select domestic destinations (Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Caticlan, Cauayan, Clark, Coron, Davao, El Nido, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Manila, Pagadian, Puerto Princesa, Siargao, Surigao, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga) are reminded to self-tag their checked baggage at the designated kiosks at the airport, prior to proceeding to counters for bag drops. Self-bag drop kiosks are also available at NAIA Terminal 3 and Clark International Airport.

Passengers are encouraged to ensure that their contact details are updated to receive email notifications on flight reminders and updates. They may update their contact details via the Manage Booking portal of the CEB website.

We sincerely appreciate every Juan for choosing to fly with us. We look forward to sharing more journeys with you, your families, and your friends.