Cebu Pacific resumes int'l connectivity for Davao

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, will resume its direct flights from Davao to Hong Kong and Bangkok (Don Mueang), along with increased frequencies to Iloilo and Siargao, giving travelers greater connectivity from Mindanao.

Starting October 25, Cebu Pacific will resume its direct flights between Davao and Hong Kong, operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The Davao–Hong Kong flight departs at 8:20 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m., while the return flight from Hong Kong to Davao departs at 12:35 p.m. and arrives at 3:55 p.m.

Meanwhile, direct flights between Davao and Bangkok (Don Mueang) will begin on October 26, operating three times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The Davao–Bangkok flight departs at 5:00 p.m. and arrives at 8:30 p.m., while the return flight from Bangkok to Davao departs at 9:15 p.m. and arrives at 2:50 a.m.

To further strengthen its domestic reach, the airline will also increase its Davao–Siargao flights from six times weekly to ten times weekly. Likewise, Davao–Iloilo–Davao services will grow from ten times weekly to fourteen times weekly, providing travelers more flexibility and convenient travel options.

Travelers from Mindanao can now immerse themselves in Siargao’s laid-back island charm and world-famous surf spots or explore Iloilo’s rich heritage, thriving food culture, and well-preserved historical landmarks. Outside the country, Hong Kong offers visitors unique experiences with its vibrant cityscape and culinary scene, while Thailand highlights its rich cultural heritage and renowned street food.

To further encourage travel, Cebu Pacific also has an ongoing seat sale until August 15. Passengers may book their flights to all domestic and international destinations on sale for as low as P88 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period will run from September 1 to December 31, 2026.

Cebu Pacific operates in 35 Philippine and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

Passengers can make their journey more convenient by purchasing additional baggage allowance and pre-ordering meals for their flight.

Cebu Pacific offers various payment options, including credit or debit cards and e-wallets, to book flights and buy add-ons. Book your flights now at www.cebupacificair.com. PR