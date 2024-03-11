Cebu Pacific takes delivery of brand new A330neo

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, accepted on March 2 its second aircraft delivery for the year, a brand new A330neo, as part of the airline’s commitment to strengthen its operational resiliency amid the resurgent travel demand and make the Philippine aviation industry more sustainable.



The aircraft is the first of CEB’s expected 12 Airbus NEO deliveries this year. It used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on its delivery flight from Toulouse, France to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.



“This aircraft delivery is consistent with our commitment to incorporating SAF in our operations,” said Alex Reyes, CEB Chief Strategy Officer. “Using SAF is one of the steps we are taking towards reducing carbon emissions and advancing our sustainability agenda in the aviation industry.”



SAF is a drop-in fuel, with similar characteristics as conventional jet fuels. It does not require any adaptations to the aircraft or engines and does not have any negative impact on performance. The use of SAF results in up to 80% reduction in carbon emissions across the fuel’s lifecycle.



Last February 9, CEB also welcomed its first aircraft of the year, an A320ceo. The airline currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of nine (9) Airbus 330s, 35 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest network coverage in the Philippines.



The airline aims to transition to an all-NEO fleet by 2028. Airbus NEOs are the latest-generation aircraft that burn 15 percent less fuel per flight compared to the previous generation.



CEB currently flies to 35 domestic and 24 international destinations spread across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. PR