Cebu Pacific takes delivery of third A320neo for 2026

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, has added another Airbus A320neo to its fleet as part of its ongoing fleet modernization program.

The aircraft was delivered to Manila from Airbus’ facility in Tianjin, China on September 11, marking the third of four Airbus A320neo aircraft scheduled for delivery to CEB this year.

With the latest delivery, NEO aircraft now account for 77% of CEB’s jet fleet, reflecting the airline’s continued shift toward newer-generation aircraft.

"The addition of another Airbus A320neo to our fleet reflects our focus on bringing in newer, more fuel-efficient aircraft that give us greater flexibility across our network," said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer. “This allows us to continue enhancing our fleet while keeping air travel accessible to more Filipinos.”

In total, CEB anticipates receiving seven NEO aircraft in 2026, further increasing the share of newer-generation aircraft across its fleet.

Compared to previous-generation aircraft, NEO aircraft burn 15-20% less fuel per flight and produce significantly less noise, contributing to lower carbon emissions and more sustainable operations.

CEB operates one of the youngest fleets in the world. Its diversified fleet mix of 14 Airbus A330s, 27 Airbus A321s, 38 Airbus A320s, and 20 ATR turboprop aircraft enables the widest network coverage in the Philippines. PR