Cebu Pacific welcomes 1st aircraft delivery for 2024

Cebu Pacific (PSE: CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, maintains its efforts in strengthening its operational resiliency and addressing air travel demand as it welcomed its first aircraft delivery for the Year.

The aircraft – an Airbus 320ceo – arrived on February 9 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from Chengdu, China. It is the first of the expected 17 aircraft deliveries for CEB this year.

“This aircraft delivery is aligned with our commitment to provide safe, accessible, and affordable flights for every Juan. We are excited to fly even more passengers to their chosen destinations this year made possible by our growing domestic and international network and ongoing fleet expansion efforts,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.

This year, CEB expects to achieve a fleet count of 92. It currently operates one of the youngest fleets in the world, with its diversified fleet mix of eight (8) Airbus 330s, 36 Airbus 320s, 20 Airbus 321, and 14 ATR turboprop aircraft enabling the widest domestic network. PR