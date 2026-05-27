Cebu Pacific welcomes 2nd aircraft delivery of 2026

CEBU Pacific (CEB), the Philippines’ leading carrier, today took delivery of a brand-new Airbus A320neo aircraft, further strengthening its fleet with modern and fuel-efficient jets.

The aircraft arrived in Manila from Airbus’ facility in Tianjin, China, marking the second of four A320neo aircraft expected to join CEB’s fleet this year.

In total, CEB anticipates the delivery of seven NEO aircraft in 2026 as part of its ongoing fleet modernization program.

“The arrival of another Airbus A320neo reinforces our commitment to sustainability while keeping air travel accessible,” said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer. “In today’s operating environment, NEO aircraft also play an important role in helping us manage costs, improve operational efficiency, and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Airbus NEO aircraft now comprise 74% of CEB’s jet fleet. Compared to previous-generation aircraft, these aircraft burn 15-20% less fuel per flight and produce significantly less noise, contributing to lower carbon emissions and more sustainable operations.

CEB operates one of the youngest fleets in the world. Its diversified fleet mix of 14 Airbus A330s, 27 Airbus A321s, 40 Airbus A320s, and 20 ATR turboprop aircraft enables the widest network coverage in the Philippines. PR