CEE: Amending revenue code to affect all markets in city

AN OFFICIAL from the Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) said that if they amend the Revenue Code for markets in sectioning, it would not only affect Agdao Public Market but all the corresponding markets under their office.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., CEE Head, said in a media interview on Thursday morning, May 24, 2024, at the City Health Office (CHO), that if they make amendments to the revenue code, it would take effect in all markets in Davao City, namely Agdao, Bankerohan, Calinan, Tugbok or Mintal, Toril, Tibungco, Bunawan, and Lasang public markets.

"Nakalatag naman gyud sa atoang revenue code na naa gyud ta sectioning sa fish section, meat, ug uban pa na mga sections vegetables, ug variety. Mao pod na amoang ginahisgutan karon og unsaon namo siya nga maayos atoang suportahan atoang mga vendors (It is stipulated in our revenue code that there will be sectioning like fish section, meat, and other sections such as vegetables and variety. That is why we would be discussing this on how we will offer support to our vendors)," he said.

On the rates of the market stalls, Macalipes said that they are only following the ordinance of the revenue code. He expressed that although there are available stalls on the ground floor, these are "programmed sa ilang respective na mga sections” (these are designed for their respective sections).

He said that their committee hearing is still ongoing for the commercial spaces, miscellaneous sections, and function halls so they could craft the corresponding rates. After finalizing the rates, they would then make these spaces for raffling. He revealed that a number of vendors have also signified their interest to rent space for fast food, pharmacy, and other miscellaneous.

"Naa naman pod sila sa variety ug dry goods, actually naa man gyud sa atoang revenue code that you can only have one stall in a public market, two stalls sa tanang mga palengke nga available (They already have a stall in the variety and dry goods, actually it is stipulated in our revenue code that you can only have one stall in a public market, two stalls in all the markets available)," he said.

He said that their office is banking on the walkalator, which when functional is eyed to attract more customers on the second floor, thus addressing the vendors’ main issue of low sales.

To recall, the dry goods and variety section vendors raised concern over the commercial spaces that are available on the ground floor. They stressed how these spaces should have been for the dry goods section of the market.

They were then allowed by the CEE to sell their goods on the first floor as they said that marketgoers prefer to buy from the peddlers outside than patronize vendors on the second floor. RGP