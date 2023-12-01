CEE confident to reach P112-M revenue by end of 2023

A DAVAO City Economic Enterprise (CEE) official said that he is confident that they will reach their target revenue of P112 million for 2023.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., officer-in-charge of CEE, said during the iSpeak media forum on Thursday, November 30, at the City Mayor’s Office that, unlike the 2019 revenue which is P93,451,979, now they are trying to achieve a revenue of P111,954, 523 for 2023.

“As of October sa amoang total na target revenue close to 82 percent na ang accomplishment, so hopefully nagapadayon ang economic enterprise to generate more revenue to support the program and services na ginahatag ni Mayor Baste (As of October we have already accomplished 80 percent of the total target revenue so hopefully [we will achieve it], the economic enterprise is continuous in generating more revenues to support the program and services that are given by Mayor Baste),” Macalipes said.

Macalipes added that he is confident that the economic enterprise will be able to reach its goal thus, they are speeding up the opening of the Tagakpan cemetery.

He expressed that the biggest contributors to the city’s revenue as of October 2023 are market operations with P106,385,516.41 which is 94.46 percent of the P112 million target; slaughterhouse with P26,771,220 with 59.36 percent; and cemetery operations at P15,303,666.05 with 49.05 percent. Macalipes explained that they are still conducting inventory hence, they do not have the exact amount.

The special projects division, which includes the Claveria property, night market, and Rizal massage, has already exceeded the revenue target of P5 million. As of press time, it has reached P9,570,281.54, or 191.41 percent of its targetted revenue as of October 2023.

Meanwhile, the Sta. Ana Port is already close to 60 percent of its target income of P3,700,00; they are at P2,143,418.42 as of October 2023. The Magsaysay Park has exceeded its P700,000 target by 151.53 percent with P1,060,727.58.

Similarly, the Davao City Recreational Center (DCRC) has surpassed its P2 million revenue target by 188.82 percent with P3,776,475. The Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) stalls that are managed by CEE, are at 90.33 percent of their P5,400,000 target; they are already at P4,877,650.80.

“Padayon gihapon ta, i-renovate nato ang other mga public market, cemetery, and tan-awon pud nato ang other business activities – nagapadayon gihapon mi nga guided ta sa atoang revenue code kay ang economic enterprise mu-continue lang mi ug implement unsa ang naa sa revenue code or ordinansa (We will continue to renovate other public markets, cemetery, and other business activities — we are still guided by our revenue code because the economic enterprise will only continue to implement what is in the revenue code or ordinance),” Macalipes said. RGP