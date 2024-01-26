CEE offers affordable cremation services

AN OFFICIAL from the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) is offering a cost-effective option for cremation compared to private companies.

Maximo Macalipes, Jr., head of the CEE, bared this during the ISpeak Media Forum, on Thursday morning, January 25, 2024, at the Davao City Investment Promotion Center (DCIPC) Conference Room.

He said this alternative is available for Dabawenyos who opt for non-traditional burial methods.

“Gitagaan man pod nato sila’g option sa pagpalubong kay dili man gyud nato makuan (mapugos) nato nga magpa-cremate sila (We are providing them with an option for burial since we cannot force them to undergo cremation),” Macalipes said.

He said it is much more economical than private options as they have a facility in Wireless Cemetery, including a chapel.

The pricing structure for cremation services is as follows: P20,000 for adults, P15,000 for youth aged 12 to 18, P10,000 for children aged 12 and below, P10,000 for exhumed bones, and P7,500 for infants.

Macalipes emphasized that the CEE aims to assist people, especially considering the rising costs of burials.

The CEE envisions cemeteries as one-stop shops for Dabawenyos, offering compartmentalization, cremation, and exhumation services.

In 2023, the Davao City Crematorium at Wireless Cemetery cremated a total of 94 cadavers, generating an income of P1,830,000. For 2024, the CEE has set a goal to achieve an income of around P2 million.

He announced the upcoming public opening of their Columbarium and encouraged individuals with concerns about public cemeteries in the city to visit the CEE office for assistance and clarifications. RGP

