CEE reports surge in market operations’ revenue

THE Davao City Economic Enterprise (CEE) logged an increase in its revenue collection from market operations by over ten percent as of July 2026, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Maximo Macalipes Jr., MPM, MPA, CEE Manager, said in an interview with the City Information Office that CEE’s market operations already generated a revenue of P 87,115,109.72, which is higher than the P 78,865,675.36 in the same period last year.

“As of July 2026, niabot na gyud og more than 80 million ang atoang income sa mga public markets sa siyudad. Higher ni siya by 10.46 percent compared ‘tong July 2025. Ang atoang Bankerohan Public Market ang leading contributor nato ani atoang income (As of July 2025, the income of the city’s public markets already reached over P80 million. This is 10.46 percent higher than our income in July 2025. Bankerohan Public Market is the leading contributor to this increase),” he said.

As of July 2026, Bankerohan Public Market’s revenue already reached P 35,739,948.60, while Agdao Public Market already reached P24,116,853.31. The said markets recorded a 3.70 percent, and 19.86 percent revenue increase respectively.

The CEE’s Market Operations Unit oversees eight public markets in the city including the Agdao Public Market, with Tibungco Public Market, Bunawan Public Market and Lasang Public Market as its annexes; Bankerohan Public Market, Calinan Public Market, Mintal Public Market, and Toril Public Market.

The office also continues to strengthen its market operations initiatives to further support the city’s sustainable economic growth by providing jobs, sustaining businesses, enhancing community livelihoods, and stakeholder engagements. CIO