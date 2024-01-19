CEE revenue 12.8% higher in 2023

The Davao City Economic Enterprises collected 99.48 percent of its target for 2023, which is 12.8 higher compared to 2022.

CEE Officer-in-Charge Maximo Macalipes Jr. said that in 2023, the office through its income-generating projects earned P200,479,369.86 million.

"Dako kaayo ang amoang garbo sa economic enterprise kay 12.8 ni siya nga increase kumpara sa atong 2022 namo nga performance nga nagsugod pata'g bounce back after the pandemic (We are really proud in the economic enterprise because this is a 12.8 increase compared with the 2022 performance when we are still bouncing back after the pandemic),” Macalipes said in an interview with Davao City Disaster Radio last Friday.

Based on the CEE data, a 12.8 percent increase is equivalent to P22.7 million.

"Sa dagan sa 2019 hangtod 2023, kani amoang nakab-ot sa 2023 mao ni ang pinakataas before the pandemic kay naka 99.32 man ta sa atong target tong una, but karong 2023, mao ni ang pinaka-highest 99.48 percent naka bounceback na gyud ta (What we have reached in 2023 is the highest before the pandemic because we have reached 99.32 percent of our collection then, in 2023, this is the highest, 99.48 percent so we really have bounced back," Macalipes said.

The office collected 99.32 percent of the P185.63 million target in 2019; 66.77 percent of the P197.46 million target in 2020; 65.28 percent of the P215.14 million target in 2021; 88.42 percent of the P200.98 million target in 2022; and 99.48 percent of its P201.53 million target in 2023

Macalipes said that a large chunk of the total collection in 2023 came from market operations, which generated P128,176,406.20 million.

In additional data from CEE, slaughterhouse operations generated P32,761,194.05; other economic enterprises including night markets generated P20,229,536.80; and cemetery operations generated P19,312,232.81.

Market operations hit 113.81 percent of the P112.6 million target, and the other economic enterprises hit 198.33 percent of the P10.2 million target.

Macalipes said that they are thankful for the support of the consumers as they continue to make them understand that the income derived from CEE is used for the various programs of Davao City.

In 2024, Macalipes said that the CEE will continue to implement the standards and policies, which were already acknowledged and benchmarked by neighboring municipalities. Additional projects to improve economic enterprises will also be their priority within the year. CIO