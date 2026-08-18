Celebrating as One: UNIQLO joins Dabawenyos for Kadayawan

AS DAVAO City comes together to give thanksgiving and celebrate their community and culture, UNIQLO Philippines joins the festivities by honoring the people and communities at the heart of the celebration.

Celebrating as one with LifeWear, UNIQLO invites everyone to experience the spirit of Kadayawan through its LifeWear philosophy of making everyday life better, one piece at a time. Throughout the celebration, UNIQLO’s Davao stores become spaces where customers can experience Kadayawan beyond shopping through exclusive activities inspired by the city’s creativity, artistry, and local pride.

Spotlight on local creativity

In the spirit of the festival, UNIQLO sheds light on cultural heritage and art through collaborations with homegrown talents such as Kublai Millan who created refreshed UTMe! T-shirts designs that pay tribute to the city’s vibrant identity, which expands the initial collection he designed for the brand.

Adding to the celebration are continued partnerships with proudly Davao brands Malagos Chocolate and Lachi's Bakery, giving customers a taste of homegrown favorites.

Exclusive festival experiences at UNIQLO stores

Throughout the Kadayawan Festival, customers can enjoy exclusive experiences across UNIQLO SM Lanang Premier, UNIQLO SM Davao, and UNIQLO Davao Roadside store. From August 14 to 16, customers who present their registered UNIQLO App together with a same-day purchase receipt can claim a complimentary printed photo at the Kadayawan photo booth and a Kadayawan-inspired wet tattoo sticker.

At the UNIQLO Davao Roadside store, visitors can also capture photos by the store’s Kadayawan-inspired festive wall display from August 10 to 31 for more memorable keepsakes.

To add to the fun, customers who make a minimum single-receipt purchase of PHP 3,000 from August 14 to 16 can also receive exclusive festival novelty items, including select UNIQLO merchandise and customized Malagos Chocolate. During the same period, the first 100 customers daily who present any purchase receipt together with their registered UNIQLO App will also receive complimentary treats from Lachi's Bakery.

Celebrate Kadayawan with exclusive UNIQLO offers

To make the celebration even more special, customers can enjoy festival-exclusive shopping offers at participating UNIQLO stores in Mindanao. Customers can enjoy limited in-store offers on key LifeWear essentials from August 14-20, 2026 such as the EZY Jeans now ₱1,490 (from ₱1,990), Drapey Denim Culotte now ₱1,490 (from ₱1,990), Jorts now ₱990 (from ₱1,490), Mini T-shirt now ₱390 (from ₱590), and AIRism Cotton Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt now ₱790 (from ₱990).

Additionally, the celebration extends beyond the stores, with special offers available for Davaoeños to enjoy in the UNIQLO App. From August 14-20, 2026 app users will get a chance to get their LifeWear essentials at exclusive prices such as the U Crew Neck Short Sleeve Shirt now ₱390 (from ₱590), AIRism Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-shirt now ₱390 (from ₱590), Utility Shoulder Bag now ₱990 (from ₱1,490), Girl’s Denim Mini Skort now ₱790 (from ₱990), Kids’ Cotton Graphic T-shirt now ₱390 (from ₱490), and Kid’s Easy Shorts now ₱490 (from ₱690) when they scan their UNIQLO App at the payment counter or upon payment.

UNIQLO invites everyone to celebrate Kadayawan together by visiting any of its Davao stores throughout the festival. Whether discovering exclusive UTme! designs, supporting local artists and brands, or finding LifeWear essentials made for everyday life, customers can experience how LifeWear brings people together in celebration.

For more information and to get all the latest updates on UNIQLO, visit www.uniqlo.com/ph/en/ and follow @uniqlo on Facebook, @uniqlophofficial on Instagram, and @uniqlophofficial on TikTok. PR