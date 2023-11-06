Celtics outlast Nets, 124-114

NEW YORK — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 124-112 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter. The 25-year-old Tatum is the youngest player in franchise history to reach the milestone. The previous record holder was Antoine Walker, who was 26.

Tatum was one of five players to finish in double-figure scoring for Boston, which improved to 5-0 this season.

Jaylen Brown had 23 points for the Celtics, and Kristaps Porzingis added 22. Jrue Holiday recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 assists. Luke Kornet scored 11 off the bench. AP