Cenro honored at CMRB Summit

THE Davao City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) was awarded Best Provincial or City Mining Regulatory Board (CMRB) for the year 2022, Best Performer in Compliance with Reportorial Obligation for the year 2022, and Best Gender and Development Practices in the year 2022 in the region.

CENRO Department Head Engr. Marivic Reyes said over the Ronda DCDR program of the city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio on Tuesday, that their office received the awards during the City Mining Regulatory Board Summit that the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) organized last October 10–11.

The summit was participated in by six provinces including Davao.

“During the summit, adunay mga presentation nga ginahimo ang matag siyudad. Ang gibasehan nila ang atoang accomplishments, accomplishments sa city during the year, including ang atoang best practices (Every city gave a presentation during the summit. The city’s accomplishments and best practices were the basis for the award),” she said.

Part of the accomplishments that CENRO presented during the summit include the number of approved quarry permits, riverbank rehabilitation efforts, monthly meetings with the board, and the income it generated.

Reyes also added that the creation of the Inter-Agency Task Group on quarry operation and the establishment of monitoring stations in strategic areas in the city has earned them the award for Best Provincial or City Mining Regulatory Board.

The City Mining Regulatory Board (CMRB) of the city through the CENRO also religiously submits timely and quality reports to the region every quarter.

The MGB also recognized the office’s effort in promoting gender equality and women empowerment upon reviewing the number of female employees and applicants in the CMRB.

“Ang atoang CMRB, ang ato man gud City Mining Regulatory Board has the most number of female member, then ang secratariat pud sa CMRB daghan pud babae so isa na sa gibasehan nila. Apil pud ang mga applicant kay gitan-aw pud didto ang babae (Our CMRB has the most number of female members, as well as its secretariat which was one of the MGB’s basis. They also looked at the number of female applicants),” Reyes explained.

CENRO has ongoing projects for the quarrying industry in the city, including an ongoing study with a third-party agency, to determine the availability of resources in the Davao and Lasang rivers – as well as the geohazards that might harm the environment. The house-to-house campaigns in different barangays for proper waste segregation and orientations in private establishments for the improvement of waste management are also ongoing. CIO