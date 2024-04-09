Central 911 hotline to undergo maintenance on April 11

This is due to the transfer of the office’s Emergency Calls Answering Point and Dispatch (ECAPD) to a new location, from the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) to the newly renovated second-floor mezzanine hall of the CDRRMO-Central 911 Building Compound.

As an alternative, PLDT, Smart, and Sun users may use the alternate contact number 0905-459-3842 for their emergency needs during the period. This number is to be used for emergency calls only.

Users of other networks not specified can expect normal operations.

For security concerns, Dabawenyos may also reach these Davao City Police Office (DCPO) numbers: 0998-598-7054 or 0916-659-2576.

CDRRMO Head Alfredo Baloran, in an official statement, said that the transfer of their equipment to the CDRRMO building signified their commitment to enhancing emergency response in Davao City.

"While the temporary unavailability of the Davao City Central 911 Hotline may pose an inconvenience, CDRRMO-Central 911 assures the public that all efforts are carefully considered and undertaken to minimize disruptions to ensure uninterrupted delivery," Baloran said. CIO