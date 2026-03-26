Ceres buses to operate Davao-Luzon routes at DCott

THE Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCott) is set to open a new long-haul route connecting Davao City to Luzon, deploying an initial nine bus units to improve passenger options and regional connectivity.

DCott Manager Aisa Usop said during the press corps briefing at Mandaya Hotel on March 25, 2026, that the incoming operator, Ceres Transport Incorporated, has already secured its Certificate of Public Convenience from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The service will operate twice a week and will cover an extensive route from Davao City to Cubao in Quezon City, passing through key areas including Batangas, Panay Island provinces, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

Usop added that the new route will help fill the gap left by Philtranco, which earlier serviced the Davao-to-Luzon corridor. However, she noted that Philtranco may still resume operations as the company is reportedly working on restoring its fleet.

Usop also pointed out that having alternative travel options will benefit passengers, as the new route differs from Metro Shuttle’s existing services, which pass through Tagum and the Caraga area toward Surigao.

“So, the advantage sa atoang mga pasahero is pwede sila mupili kung asa sila gusto musakay, going diri sa atuang paagi og Surigao o diri ba sa may Bukidnon (There is an advantage for passengers because they can now choose whether to pass through Surigao or through Bukidnon),” she said.

Ceres Transport Incorporated is part of the Yanson Group of bus companies, alongside Mindanao Star Bus Company, Rural Transit, and Bachelor Express.

The new service is tentatively scheduled to begin operations in the first week of April, pending final approval and terminal bay allocation.

DCOTT is currently finalizing arrangements to accommodate the new buses despite the limited available slots within the terminal. RIZA FACUN/DNSC, SUNSTAR INTERN