Cerise Salon and Spa opens their third branch in Davao City

AT JUST 22 years old, entrepreneurship student Juliana Samantha Lim is already making her mark in Davao City’s beauty and wellness industry.
Cerise Salon & Spa officially opened its third branch along C.M. Recto Street, Regina Complex, Davao City on Saturday, December 20, 2025. expanding a business Juliana started with her mother in 2023. What began as a simple dream shared by a mother and daughter has grown into a thriving one-stop salon and spa serving Dabawenyos across the city.
While continuing her studies in entrepreneurship, Juliana has taken on the challenge of running a growing beauty brand with the help of her mother, who has been with her every step of the journey. Despite her age, the experience of running a business has helped her grow not only as a business owner, but also as a person.
What sets Cerise Salon & Spa apart from other salons is its all-in-one concept. Clients can enjoy a wide range of services in a single visit—from hair care and nail services to slimming treatments, lashes, facials, and IV drips.
Juliana explained that the goal is convenience without compromising quality, allowing clients to relax and pamper themselves without needing to transfer from one place to another.
“If you need everything done in one go, Cerise is the place to go,” she said.
Cerise Salon & Spa currently operates three branches in Davao City, located in Obrero, Lanang, and its newest branch along C.M. Recto.
According to Juliana, the decision to open the C.M. Recto branch was strategic. Situated in the heart of the city, the location is accessible via jeepneys, taxis, and newest DC bus, and is surrounded by schools, offices, and commercial establishments making it ideal for both students and working professionals.
Beyond business growth, Cerise Salon & Spa was created to help people feel more confident and empowered.
Through its services, Cerise aims to provide not just makeovers, but moments of self-care and confidence for every client.
With the successful opening of its third branch, Cerise Salon & Spa is already preparing for further expansion. Juliana revealed plans to open another branch early next year at NCCC Mall Maa, as the brand continues to grow alongside her journey as a young entrepreneur.
To celebrate the opening of its third branch, Cerise Salon and Spa C.M. Recto Branch is offering 15% off on selected services until the end of the year, giving clients more reason to indulge in well-deserved pampering.
Clients are invited to visit Cerise Salon & Spa at Regina Complex, C.M. Recto Street, Claveria Davao City, and experience its signature one-stop beauty and wellness services.