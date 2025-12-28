Cerise Salon and Spa opens their third branch in Davao City

AT JUST 22 years old, entrepreneurship student Juliana Samantha Lim is already making her mark in Davao City’s beauty and wellness industry.

Cerise Salon & Spa officially opened its third branch along C.M. Recto Street, Regina Complex, Davao City on Saturday, December 20, 2025. expanding a business Juliana started with her mother in 2023. What began as a simple dream shared by a mother and daughter has grown into a thriving one-stop salon and spa serving Dabawenyos across the city.

Balancing studies and business.

While continuing her studies in entrepreneurship, Juliana has taken on the challenge of running a growing beauty brand with the help of her mother, who has been with her every step of the journey. Despite her age, the experience of running a business has helped her grow not only as a business owner, but also as a person.