Cesar bags YOG 800m silver

DAKAR, Senegal — Finishing fourth was never an option for Naomi Marjorie Cesar.
The 17-year-old Filipino runner saved her best for last, unleashing a powerful sprint in the final stretch to capture the women's 800-meter silver medal behind Ethiopia's Netsanet Selemon at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.
Cesar delivered Team Philippines' first medal in the Games with a time of 2 minutes, 9.34 seconds before a packed crowd at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop Stadium in the heart of the Senegalese capital.
"I worked so hard for this, so I told myself I'm not going to come home in fourth place," Cesar said after the race.
The final unfolded as expected, with Ethiopia's Selemon and Cesar entering the competition with personal bests that made them leading contenders for the top two spots.
But Cesar spent more than two and a half laps trailing four runners before unleashing her finishing kick in the final 150 meters. The late surge delivered the podium finish expected of the young athlete following her string of successes over the past two years.
Selemon proved unstoppable, taking gold in 2:04.43. Cesar clocked 2:09.34, about three seconds outside her personal best.
"I was kind of waiting for the end to just turn it on and go," Cesar said.
Her father, Ben, cheered from the stands alongside members of the Philippine delegation and fellow Filipino track athlete Pi Durden Forward Wangkay, who competed in the men's 200 meters Tuesday.
"I just told myself that when I start running, no one can catch me, and I can catch whoever I set my eyes on," said Cesar, who won gold in the same event at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok and set the national record last June in China.
"So, I just trusted in myself," she added.
Morocco's Khadija Elmostaqim appeared poised to finish ahead of Cesar but faded in the closing stretch, settling for bronze in 2:10.05.
Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino, who followed the race in the early hours of Tuesday in Manila, congratulated Cesar on her breakthrough performance.
"Congratulations, Naomi. Mabuhay ka (Congratulations, Naomi. Long live!)!" Tolentino said.
"We are proud of you for bringing home the silver," he added.
Cesar's medal marked only the Philippines' second medal credited to its tally in Youth Olympic Games history, following Christian Tio's silver in men's IKA twin-tip racing in kiteboarding at the 2018 Buenos Aires Games.
The mixed National Olympic Committee gold medal won by Luis Gabriel Moreno with China's Li Jiaman in archery at the same Games did not count toward the Philippines' official medal tally.
"Big congratulations, Naomi," Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio said in a message from Manila. "Well done, Team Philippines!"
Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano also praised the young runner.
"Congratulations, Naomi, and thank you for making the Filipinos proud and happy," Capistrano said.
Despite the podium finish, Cesar said the achievement had yet to sink in.
"It still doesn't feel real," she said. "When I crossed the line, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I just medaled at the Youth Olympics!'"
"It's just so unreal, but I'm so happy and so proud of myself," she added.
Cesar also drew inspiration from marathon legend and International Olympic Committee Global Ambassador Eliud Kipchoge, who offered her words of encouragement hours before the race.
"He told me to go out there, compete, have fun, be proud of myself, and remember how far I've come," she said. POC MEDIA POOL