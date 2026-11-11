Cesar bags YOG 800m silver

DAKAR, Senegal — Finishing fourth was never an option for Naomi Marjorie Cesar.

The 17-year-old Filipino runner saved her best for last, unleashing a powerful sprint in the final stretch to capture the women's 800-meter silver medal behind Ethiopia's Netsanet Selemon at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Cesar delivered Team Philippines' first medal in the Games with a time of 2 minutes, 9.34 seconds before a packed crowd at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop Stadium in the heart of the Senegalese capital.

"I worked so hard for this, so I told myself I'm not going to come home in fourth place," Cesar said after the race.

The final unfolded as expected, with Ethiopia's Selemon and Cesar entering the competition with personal bests that made them leading contenders for the top two spots.

But Cesar spent more than two and a half laps trailing four runners before unleashing her finishing kick in the final 150 meters. The late surge delivered the podium finish expected of the young athlete following her string of successes over the past two years.

Selemon proved unstoppable, taking gold in 2:04.43. Cesar clocked 2:09.34, about three seconds outside her personal best.

"I was kind of waiting for the end to just turn it on and go," Cesar said.

Her father, Ben, cheered from the stands alongside members of the Philippine delegation and fellow Filipino track athlete Pi Durden Forward Wangkay, who competed in the men's 200 meters Tuesday.