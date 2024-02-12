Championing justice, defending people

LAWYERS uphold justice, while the military defends the people and the nation.

Denise Christine Caminero Lim, a 31-year-old lawyer and professor from Mati City, Davao Oriental, embraced both roles by completing her basic military reservist training — an extraordinary accomplishment.

With intelligence, bravery, and patriotism, Lim, a certified public accountant-lawyer, graduated from the University of Mindanao (UM), Main, and pursued law school at her alma mater.

After graduating with a degree in Accountancy from UM, Lim worked as a government accountant before pursuing law at the same institution.

Her motivation stems from a thirst for knowledge and a desire to help others.