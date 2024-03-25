Championing women in business

WOMEN in modern society have risen to prominence in various industries, notably in business and innovation. This significant shift from historically confined domestic roles to active participation in the public sphere has been exemplified by Belinda “Belle” L. Torres, the seventh President of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCCI).

Torres, who assumed office on January 1, 2024, aims to spearhead impactful campaigns addressing pertinent issues while enhancing existing programs for the chamber and its members.

"In a very short period of less than three months, the greatest contribution a President of a business chamber could make is to initiate and execute high-impact campaigns or programs that directly address pressing issues and/or opportunities for the chamber and its members and continually improve effective and in place programs,” the official told SunStar in a text message.

With a background spanning over three decades in online education, training, development, and research, she has navigated the complexities of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

Her journey from a systems analyst and programmer in the late 1990s to the establishment of her own company, JoBS eSolutions Inc., reflects her dedication and adaptability.

Her tenure as a trustee since 2014 provided her with invaluable experience and opportunities within the organization. Torres acknowledges the weight of her role as president, emphasizing the need for moral integrity, responsibility, and resourcefulness.