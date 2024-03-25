Championing women in business

WOMEN in modern society have risen to prominence in various industries, notably in business and innovation. This significant shift from historically confined domestic roles to active participation in the public sphere has been exemplified by Belinda “Belle” L. Torres, the seventh President of the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCCI).
Torres, who assumed office on January 1, 2024, aims to spearhead impactful campaigns addressing pertinent issues while enhancing existing programs for the chamber and its members.
"In a very short period of less than three months, the greatest contribution a President of a business chamber could make is to initiate and execute high-impact campaigns or programs that directly address pressing issues and/or opportunities for the chamber and its members and continually improve effective and in place programs,” the official told SunStar in a text message.
With a background spanning over three decades in online education, training, development, and research, she has navigated the complexities of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.
Her journey from a systems analyst and programmer in the late 1990s to the establishment of her own company, JoBS eSolutions Inc., reflects her dedication and adaptability.
Her tenure as a trustee since 2014 provided her with invaluable experience and opportunities within the organization. Torres acknowledges the weight of her role as president, emphasizing the need for moral integrity, responsibility, and resourcefulness.
Torres recognizes the crucial role of DCCCI in shaping not only the business landscape of Mindanao but also the national economy. As a representative of thriving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), she acknowledges their significant contribution to the country's GDP and employment rate.
“I have seen the dedication of this organization especially for thriving businessmen who would like to help in the economic prosperity of the city, Mindanao, and the country. I am one of the 99 percent thriving MSMEs that contribute 40 percent of the country's GDP and 63 percent of the country's employment. Hence we are the backbone of the economy. It is challenging and inspiring at the same time,” she added.
In 2024, the robust economy, ever-evolving businesses, and advanced technological capabilities are poised to flourish under her leadership through the DCCCII Mission and Vision, which emphasizes four key drivers: external relations, digital transformation, innovation, and human capital development.
This vision is rooted in the Philippine Development (PDP) 2023-2028 Goals set forth by the National Economic Development Authority (Neda).
The PDP aims to reinvigorate the Philippine economy, accelerate poverty reduction, and facilitate social and economic transformation for a resilient, prosperous, and inclusive society.
Historical societal norms and constraints have propelled women worldwide to challenge long-standing stereotypes and disparities.
Their revolutionary efforts to reshape contemporary social systems are commendable and inspiring.
Torres stands out as a notable figure leading this movement, showcasing resilience and amplifying the voices of women in business. Her ability to drive dynamic impacts and foster sustainable development underscores the significant role women play in economic growth, rivaling that of men.
“I am glad the perception of male-dominated industries has changed through the years. Women are accepted to join and lead in business. Years back it could have been a different story. I believe that women in business complement the intricacies needed to run a business that helps foster economic growth, promote gender equality, and achieve sustainable development,” she said.
Torres further emphasized the importance of empowering women in business, highlighting the need for equal access to quality education and training, financial inclusion, participation in mentorship and networking programs, promotion of female leadership, support for legislations and policies on gender equality, challenging stereotypes, and raising awareness about women's contributions in business. DEF