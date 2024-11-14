Chargers aim for solo lead vs revitalized Thunderbelles

AKARI sets out to solidify its place at the top of the standings as the Chargers go head-to-head with the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles in a featured Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference match today (Thursday) at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

After a tough four-set victory over the Galeries Tower Highrisers, the Chargers are eager and determined to maintain momentum and secure a second straight victory for the lead in the early going of the record-setting six-month conference organized by Sports Vision.

Runner-up in the last Reinforced Conference, Akari’s AFC journey began with a tough match where the Chargers bounced back after dropping the first set, eventually overpowering the Highrisers with solid middle-set performances and a strong finish in the fourth last weekend.

This time, the Chargers know they need to start strong in their 6:30 p.m. encounter against the Thunderbelles, a team bolstered by a new talent and a seasoned campaigner and looking to make history.

ZUS Coffee has retooled its roster for a fresh start, bringing in the league’s top rookie draftee alongside veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga. With standout middle blocker Thea Gagate, whose skills were sharpened with Alas Pilipinas, and a lineup that includes Chinnie Arroyo, Michelle Gamit, Kate Santiago, Ypril Tapia, Jade Gentapa, Gayle Pascual, Dolly Verzosa and Chai Troncoso, the Thunderbelles look every bit like a team ready to compete.

However, as this marks their debut in the conference, cohesion could be a challenge for ZUS Coffee. Akari may look to capitalize on any early missteps by the Thunderbelles as they field a team that has already shown its harmony. Even so, ZUS Coffee’s hunger for a breakthrough could fuel a highly competitive match as they strive to prove themselves under the guidance of coach Jerry Lee.

Meanwhile, Grethcel Soltones, Eli Soyud and Ivy Lacsina will once again lead the Akari charge, with Faith Nisperos expected to step up her offensive game after her impressive 16-point return from national team duties. This added firepower could spell trouble for ZUS Coffee, which lost all its 11 games, then as Strong Group, in the All-Filipino, and eight matches in the Reinforced.

In the 4 p.m. encounter, Choco Mucho and Galeries Tower fight for redemption after their opening day setbacks. Despite having top talents like Sisi Rondina and Cherry Nunag back in action, the Flying Titans fell short against the Petro Gazz Angels in four sets.

However, with veterans like Kat Tolentino, Isa Molde, Royse Tubino, Lorraine Pacana and Dindin Manabat, plus the return of Des Cheng, Choco Mucho is confident about bouncing back.

Galeries Tower, on the other hand, will look to rookies Julia Coronel and Jewel Encarnacion, who showed flashes of brilliance in their debut, along with seasoned players Ysa Jimenez, France Ronquillo, Roselle Baliton, and Andrea Marzan, as they go all-out to challenge Choco Mucho and claim their first win.

Games are telecast live on Pilipinas Live, RPTV, One Sports, One Sports+, and pvl.ph. PR