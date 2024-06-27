Charges against PUJ driver, pedestrian in road accident

DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon said that the pedestrian, identified as Evaloniie Intia Martinez, 32, and an airport security assistant at Davao International Airport, will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicides.

Meanwhile, the PUJ driver, identified from CCTV footage, will be charged under Republic Act (RA) 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, for dropping off a passenger in a prohibited area, specifically within a crosswalk.

Tuazon revealed during a press conference of the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps on Wednesday morning, June 26, that charges will be pressed against both parties.

She also mentioned the possibility of filing additional charges related to improperly secured steel loads against the truck company or other responsible parties.

“This is to showcase that fair ta sa tanan, para mahatagan og hustisya ang mga namatay og pamilya sa mga namatay kay kalit gyud ni siya na pang hitabo maong sakit sad to sa pamilya maong maningkamot ang kapulisan especially sa Buhangin Police Station na ma-file-lan ang kaso kung kinsa ang angay kasohan (This is to ensure fairness and justice for the deceased and their families, as this was a sudden and painful incident),” she added.

According to the spot report from the Buhangin Police Station, the accident occurred when the truck driver, Nestor Dela Cru Sr., 56 years old, applied sudden brakes to yield to the pedestrian on Diversion Road near the Cargo Entrance of Davao Airport along C.P Garcia Highway, Barangay Buhangin.

The truck's heavy steel load impaled Dela Cru and his companion, Karsem Rasonable, 24 years old. DEF