Chavez rules Datba weekly

MULTI-TITLED player Crystal Chavez claimed victory in the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) weekly qualifying bowling tournament on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

With a handicap of 14, Chavez, a bank employee, hit a total of 646 pinfalls after three games, surpassing 18 other participants. She outperformed Ulene Rule and Kath Lee, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Rule, with a handicap of 26, knocked down 617 pins, while Lee, who had a handicap of 40, scored 603.

The top three winners each received cash prizes.

Chavez's triumph earned her a spot in the monthly finals tournament scheduled for October 27, 2024, along with fellow weekly titlists Paul Palacio, Rule, and Paquito Santos.

Emz Salvador, Jesrael Rule, Ric Mina, Edwin Grasparil, Kim Salvador, Datba president Ramsey Tancontian, Ulysses Caturan, and Ivan Awid were also set to compete for the monthly title.

Chavez previously finished as the runner-up in the 3rd STBAI-National Bowling Tour Open Tenpin Bowling Championships at SM Bowling Center, SM Seaside in Cebu City last month. She won the 14th Imus Tenpin Bowlers Association (Itba)-Imus NBT Open Tenpin Bowling Championships in Cavite in 2019.

Weekly qualifying tournaments for the November monthly finals will begin on Tuesday night. MLSA