Cheaper electricity under Davao Light belied; ERC says otherwise

MEMBER-CONSUMER-OWNER (MCOs) of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (Nordeco) under the National Center of Concerned Electric Consumers (NCCECO) refuted the claims that electricity rates will be lowered once House Bill 6740 of PBA Partylist Representative Migs Nograles is passed into law.

“Sa among pagsaksi sa nahitabong hearing sa Committee on Legislative Franchises kabahin sa House Bill 6740, dako ang among kasubo kay tataw ang pagmaniubra ni Nograles ug iyahang mga kaubanan aron mapasa kini sa second reading. Mismong ang representante sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ang mipaniguro nga mosaka og .30 nga sentimo per KWH ang singil sa kuryente sa mahitabong pag-ilog sa Davao Light sa franchise areas sa Nordeco, apan wala nanumbaling ang committee sa maong pahayag sa ERC,” NCCECO Chairman Rene Boy S. Abrea said.

(As we witnessed the Committee on Legislative Franchises hearing regarding House Bill 6740, we were greatly saddened because it was apparent that Nograles and her allies were maneuvering to pass the proposed bill on second reading. It was none other than the representative of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) who assured that the electricity rate would increase by .30 centavos per kilowatt hour (kwh) once the Davao Light claims the franchise areas of Nordeco, but the committee did not pay attention to the statement of the ERC).

“Labaw sa tanan, dili kami mosugot nga makuha sa Davao Light ang mga prangkisa sa Nordeco kay mawala na ang programa sa gobyerno alang kanamong kabus nga mga konsyumante. Gani, ang pag-ilog sa Davao Light sa prangkisa sa Nordeco moresulta sa pagbayad sa Davao Light sa tanang gigasto sa gobyerno pinaagi sa Sitio Electrification Program o SEP nga mokabat og kapin kun kulang P1.2 bilyones. Panigurado nga ipasa sa Davao Light ang maong gastuhonon sa mga konsyumante ilalom sa ilahang bag-ong franchise areas,” Abrea added.

(Most of all, we will not agree that Davao Light would claim Nordeco's franchises because it would end the government's program that would benefit us, poor consumers. In fact, Davao Light's move to obtain Nordeco's franchise would result in Davao Light shouldering all the government has spent through the Sitio Electrification Program or SEP, which amounts to around P1.2 billion. Davao Light, for sure, would pass the burden to its consumers in their new franchise areas).

Thus, NCCECO is calling all Nordeco MCOs to stand and air their opposition to HB 6740 as many rights of the MCOs in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro will be deprived by the said bill. CEA