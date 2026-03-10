Ched-Davao adjusts work schedule as measure vs fuel price increase

THE Commission on Higher Education Regional Office-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) has implemented a four-day onsite work arrangement as part of the national government’s energy conservation measures following rising global fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

In a public advisory, the agency announced that it will adopt a compressed workweek pursuant to Memorandum Circular No. 114 issued under the administration of Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Under the new schedule, employees will report onsite from Monday to Thursday, with extended working hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays to Sundays will be non-working days. Ched-Davao said the measure is intended to maintain the standard 40-hour workweek while reducing electricity use and fuel consumption.

The shift forms part of a broader directive affecting executive branch offices nationwide, starting March 9, 2026.

Many government agencies, government-owned or controlled corporations, local government units (LGUs) are expected to adopt similar arrangements. Offices that provide essential services, such as health care, emergency response, public safety, and frontline public services, are exempt from the compressed schedule.

In explaining the rationale for the policy, President Marcos addressed the Filipino public about the economic impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“Ang Pilipinas at ang buong mundo ay kasalukuyang nakakaranas ng epekto ng giyera sa Gitnang Silangan. Kapag may kaguluhan sa rehiyong iyon, gumagalaw ang presyo ng langis, gumagalaw ang presyo ng kuryente, gumagalaw ang presyo ng lahat ng bilihin,” Marcos said.

The President highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

“Dahil sa kaguluhang ito, naapektuhan ang pagdaan ng mga barkong nagdadala ng langis sa Strait of Hormuz, isa sa pinakamahalagang daanan ng langis sa buong mundo,” he added, noting that disruptions could significantly affect global oil supply and push prices higher in the Philippines.

The government anticipates increases in petroleum prices in the coming weeks, estimating that gasoline could rise by P7.48 per liter, diesel by P17.28 per liter, and kerosene by P32.35 per liter.

“Para naman sa bahagi ng pamahalaan: Simula sa Lunes, ika-9 ng Marso, pansamantala nating ipapatupad ang four-day work week sa ilang tanggapan ng ehekutibo,” Marcos said, emphasizing that emergency services, police, firefighters, and frontline offices will continue regular operations.

Ched-Davao advised stakeholders and the public to take note of the revised office schedule for their guidance in transacting with the agency, which oversees higher education institutions across the Davao Region and implements national policies and programs related to the country’s higher education sector. DEF