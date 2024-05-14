Ched-Davao: HEIs have sole discretion to adjust classes amid high temperatures

AN OFFICIAL from the Commission on Higher Education-Davao Region (Ched-Davao) said it is up to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to adjust their class schedule to address concerns about holding classes during extreme temperatures.

Dr. Christopher Pio O. Pulido, supervising education program specialist of Ched-Davao, explained that unlike the Department of Education (DepEd), which has a hold of the schools under it, the commission has given the discretion to HEIs to change their class schedules amid the increasing temperatures.

“Kana siya based sa existing policies sa Ched, gihatag gyud na nga discretion sa mga higher education institutions. It is really up to them kung gusto ba sila’g mag-proceed og online education or flexible learning,” Pulido said on Friday morning, May 10, 2024, at the University of the Southeastern Philippines (USeP) Gymnasium.

(This is based on the existing policies of Ched because we gave all the discretion to the higher education institutions. It is really up to them if they want to proceed with online education or flexible learning.)

Pulido expressed that HEIs in the region have a learning continuity plan to address disruptions in class schedules, such as the extreme heat caused by the El Niño phenomenon. He added that it is up to the school officials to implement it if they deem it necessary.

The role of Ched is to facilitate which direction HEIs take, and they will take a much different approach than DepEd.

This issue arose when a student raised concerns over the extreme temperatures during the 30th anniversary of Ched, saying that college students are not immune to the high heat index.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has recently postponed its in-person classes in public schools because of the heat, which could heavily affect the students.

To recall, Davao City experienced a “dangerous” heat index with temperatures reaching from 42 to 47 degrees Celsius. The city experienced a heat index of 42 degrees Celcius from April 29 to 30, reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa). RGP