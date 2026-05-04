Ched-Davao opens merit scholarship applications

THE Commission on Higher Education–Davao (Ched-Davao) has opened applications for its merit-based scholarship program for Academic Year 2026–2027, offering financial assistance to qualified incoming college students.

In a notice, Ched-Davao said applicants may apply for the Bagong Pilipinas Merit Scholarship Program (BPMSP) through its online portal at https://bpms.ched.gov.ph/.

The program aims to support academically outstanding students and expand access to higher education, particularly those who meet both academic and financial requirements.

To qualify, applicants must be Filipino citizens entering their first year in college and must not have earned any college units or a degree. They must have graduated from senior high school or the basic education curriculum with a general weighted average of at least 95 percent or its equivalent, and must belong to the top five of their graduating class.

Ched-Davao added that applicants’ parents or guardians must have a combined annual income not exceeding ₱2 million. Scholars must also enroll in Ched priority programs offered by eligible higher education institutions.

The call for applications follows Memorandum Order Circular No. 142, series of 2026, which sets the program guidelines.

Ched-Davao urged eligible students to apply, noting that the scholarship aims to ease the financial burden of college education while recognizing academic excellence.

More details, including requirements and procedures, are available on the application portal and the Ched website. DEF