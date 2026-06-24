Ched orders AdMU to explain Baterbonia incident report delay

THE Commission on Higher Education (Ched) has ordered Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) to explain its alleged failure to fully comply with documentary requirements following the drowning deaths of two student-athletes, including highly regarded Mindanao basketball prospect Rene Clert Baterbonia, whose remains were laid to rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, in his hometown in Talacogon, Agusan del Sur.

The regulatory move comes more than two weeks after the June 8 tragedy in Dipaculao, Aurora, where Baterbonia and fellow Ateneo student-athlete Divine Adili lost their lives during a school-sanctioned team-building activity.

In a statement issued on June 23, Ched said it had formally served a show-cause order (SCO) to Ateneo de Manila University, requiring the institution to explain why it should not face sanctions for possible violations of regulations governing off-campus activities and student welfare.

According to the commission, its National Capital Region office had earlier directed the university to submit an incident report, a certificate of compliance with Ched Memorandum Order No. 63, series of 2017, and other documents required under existing regulations. However, Ched said the university allegedly failed to provide all the requested records despite repeated follow-ups.

"Ched cannot allow matters involving the loss of student lives and questions of institutional accountability to remain unaddressed," the commission said in its statement.

The order directs Ateneo to submit a written explanation under oath within 10 days from receipt of the notice and justify why sanctions should not be imposed for alleged violations related to the conduct of off-campus activities, compliance with Republic Act No. 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act and its implementing rules, and the institution's responsibility to exercise reasonable supervision over students under the principle of in loco parentis.

The development adds a regulatory dimension to a case that has deeply affected the country's collegiate sports community, particularly in Mindanao where Baterbonia was widely regarded as one of the region's brightest basketball stars.

Before joining Ateneo de Manila University, Baterbonia built an impressive basketball résumé in Mindanao. A native of Talacogon, Agusan del Sur, he starred for Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) and helped lead Davao Region to the gold medal in the 2025 Palarong Pambansa boys' basketball tournament, where he was named Most Valuable Player (MVP).

His performances earned him a coveted spot in the Ateneo Blue Eagles program, one of the country's most prestigious collegiate basketball teams.

The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) conducted a reconstruction of the incident site earlier this week as part of efforts to establish a clearer timeline and determine whether lapses in supervision or safety protocols contributed to the tragedy. DEF