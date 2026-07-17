Child malnutrition gains at risk in Davao

THE National Nutrition Council-Davao Region (NNC-Davao) warned that recent calamities in parts of Davao Region could undo the progress made in reducing child malnutrition, particularly in communities already recording the highest rates of undernutrition.

Nutrition Officer III Alona E. Teo, representing the Regional Nutrition Program Coordinator of NNC-Davao Region, said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corp. early this week that the region recorded improvements in the nutritional status of children in 2025. However, floods, landslides, earthquakes and prolonged rains have placed vulnerable families at greater risk by disrupting food supplies, damaging crops and forcing communities to evacuate.

"We are happy to see that there has been an improvement in malnutrition. But with the current situation, we have disaster and emergency, we are a bit worried that their prevalence on malnutrition, especially on stunting in our vulnerable sector, especially in our pregnant women, infants and young children, might increase again," Teo said.

Data presented by the council showed Davao Occidental continues to post the highest prevalence of stunting, underweight, wasting and overweight among children aged zero to 59 months in the region. Several municipalities in the province, including Jose Abad Santos and Sarangani, also ranked among the areas with the highest malnutrition rates.

Teo noted that these same communities have recently been affected by disasters, raising concerns that the nutritional gains achieved over the past years could be lost if immediate interventions are not sustained.

"The only way that will happen is by supporting the area. All of their needs, all of their requirements on commodities, supplies and food rations if needed. As soon as the earthquake happened, we immediately held an emergency meeting with our Regional Nutrition Cluster to address their needs and ensure that the malnutrition prevalence in our area does not increase," she said.

She said children, pregnant women and other vulnerable groups are at greater risk during emergencies as families lose access to nutritious food while damage to farms further threatens food security.

The council is now closely monitoring nutrition indicators in affected communities and hopes the 2027 weighing results will show that malnutrition rates continue to improve despite the recent disasters.

Teo said the agency is working with local government units and partner agencies to provide nutrition support and essential commodities while encouraging the public to participate in Nutrition Month activities centered on this year's theme, "Nutrition at Kalikasan, Aking Pangalagaan," which highlights the link between environmental protection, food security and good nutrition. DEF