Child marriage remains a painful norm for many girls in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi

DESPITE a law prohibiting it, child marriage remains widespread in the island provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, where socio-cultural traditions, poverty, and weak law enforcement continue to endanger children’s futures.

According to Unicef Philippines’ Child, Early, and Forced Marriage and Unions (CEFMU) Social Norms report released on October 7, 2025, one in six girls in the Philippines is married before turning 18. Many families still view early marriage as a way to avoid haram or ease financial hardship.

“When children get married, most of them stop going to school,” said Rohannie Baraguir-Datumanong, child protection specialist at Unicef Philippines Mindanao Field Office. “Girls are pressured to care for their families, while boys must work to support them. They lose opportunities to learn and build their future.”

Law vs reality

Despite the passage of Republic Act 11596, or the Prohibition of Child Marriage Law, in 2021, the practice persists. The Bangsamoro Women Commission (BWC) estimates that about 88,600 girls in Barmm have been married before age 18.

A joint survey by Plan International and the Women’s Refugee Commission found that 15 percent of girls in Barmm marry before 18, and two percent before 15, placing the Philippines 12th globally in child marriages.

A Unicef–Australian Government study conducted in Jolo and Bongao cited cultural expectations, religious interpretations, and weak law enforcement as key drivers. These factors expose children to adolescent pregnancy, school dropout, and economic hardship.

A barrier to equality

Child marriage fuels intergenerational poverty, poor maternal health, and gender inequality, undermining efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

“Child protection is a vital pillar of peacebuilding and sustainable development in Mindanao,” said Unicef child protection chief Patricia Lim Ah Ken during a virtual press briefing. “Conflict, poverty, and social norms make children more vulnerable to abuse, child marriage, and trafficking.”

Steps to protect children

Under RA 11596, child marriage is a criminal offense, with penalties for parents, community leaders, and officiants who arrange such unions. The law also mandates counseling, legal aid, and livelihood support for victims.

However, enforcement remains a challenge. In many areas of Barmm, marriages go unreported, and traditional leaders hold greater sway than national law. Shortages of social workers and limited access to services also hinder implementation.

To close these gaps, Barmm launched the Child Protection System Strengthening (CPSS) Roadmap 2024–2035, training over 60 social workers to manage cases, including child marriages. The Bangsamoro Women Commission has also expanded community dialogues, integrating discussions on child marriage into women’s rights, Islamic values, and peacebuilding programs.

At the national level, the DSWD, Unicef, and UNFPA are developing a unified social protection model that combines legal enforcement with education, health, and livelihood programs. The Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) continues to urge the public to report cases through the Makabata Helpline 1383.

Beyond enforcement

Several local governments have trained barangay officials and Indigenous leaders to better understand the law and their role in preventing child marriage.

Despite these efforts, experts say ending child marriage will take more than just laws; it demands strong enforcement, wider access to social services, poverty reduction, and constant dialogue with religious and community leaders.

For Unicef and its partners, the goal goes beyond stopping illegal unions. It’s about creating communities where children, especially girls, can stay in school, make their own choices, and reach their full potential. That means tackling poverty and gender inequality, investing in education and adolescent health, and helping families challenge harmful traditions.

The situation in Sulu and Tawi-Tawi shows how deeply rooted the problem remains. Even with laws and programs in place, child marriage continues to be part of the social fabric. Until poverty, tradition, and gender bias are addressed, thousands of children, most of them girls, will still be at risk of losing their childhoods too soon. DEF