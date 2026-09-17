China, Davao eye deeper economic ties

CHINA and Davao City are looking to expand economic cooperation in infrastructure, investment, tourism, technology and trade as economic ties between China and the Philippines continue to grow.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen said China-Philippines bilateral trade reached US$44 billion in the first half of 2026, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

Zhao cited the figure in a message delivered by Deputy Consul General Wang Mingqing during the National Day reception marking the 77th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China at Acacia Hotel Davao on Sept. 16.

China has remained the Philippines’ largest trading partner, according to Chinese and Philippine officials. In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade reached US$47.75 billion, with China accounting for 28.6 percent of Philippine imports and ranking fourth among export markets, Philippine Finance Secretary Frederick Go said earlier this month.

For Davao, the Chinese Consulate General pointed to infrastructure and local-level exchanges as concrete areas where economic cooperation can develop.

Bucana Bridge cited

Zhao highlighted the Davao River Bucana Bridge, a China-funded infrastructure project, as an example of cooperation that can support economic activity in the city.

“The opening of the bridge has fulfilled the aspirations of residents on both banks of the river for convenient travel and has injected new vitality into the economic development of the Davao region,” Zhao said.

The bridge was financed through a grant from China and has been presented by Philippine officials as a major connectivity project for Davao City.

Zhao also cited exchanges between Davao City officials and Chinese provincial governments.

She said Davao City councilors visited China this year, while officials from Fujian and Yunnan provinces visited Davao.

“Both sides exchanged experiences and explored opportunities for cooperation,” she said.

The exchanges could provide opportunities for local governments and businesses to explore cooperation in areas ranging from trade and tourism to investment, technology and agriculture.

China highlights investment opportunities

Zhao also highlighted China’s efforts to expand market access and improve conditions for foreign investment in sectors such as services, finance and pharmaceuticals.

She said China’s gross domestic product reached 69.6 trillion yuan in the first half of 2026, representing 4.7 percent year-on-year growth.

Zhao pointed to artificial intelligence, robotics, high-end manufacturing, the digital economy and modern services as emerging sources of growth.

She said new growth drivers represented by those sectors now account for more than 40 percent of China’s economic growth.

Zhao also cited China’s growing humanoid robotics industry, saying the country accounted for as much as 97 percent of global shipments of humanoid robots in the first half of the year, while exports grew 210 percent year on year.

The broader economic relationship also includes investments in infrastructure, renewable energy, telecommunications and agriculture, areas identified by Chinese officials as continuing fields of China-Philippines cooperation.

Davao sees room for cooperation

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte said the city government welcomed continued cooperation with the Chinese Consulate General.

In his message, Duterte cited infrastructure development, education, economic and trade cooperation, grassroots initiatives, tourism, technology and innovation as areas where the partnership has created opportunities for the city and the Filipino-Chinese community.

“We are grateful to the Consulate General of China in Davao City for your steadfast commitment to nurturing our partnership through years of collaboration, cultural exchange, and shared aspirations,” Duterte said.

He said these efforts had “yielded opportunities and unfolded gateways” for the community, particularly in infrastructure, education, trade and technology.

Duterte also called for continued collaboration.

“May this celebration further ignite a spirit of collaboration as we work together towards a better future for our communities,” he said.

Agriculture, tourism among opportunities

The economic relationship also presents opportunities for Philippine agricultural exporters, including those from Mindanao.

Chinese officials have previously highlighted the potential for Philippine agricultural products such as durian, mangoes and bananas to gain greater access to the Chinese market. Three Davao durian exporters secured deals worth US$36.6 million at the China International Import Expo last year, according to a Chinese Embassy statement.

In Zhao’s message, she said Chinese visitors to the Philippines increased 63 percent in the first half of 2026, while Filipino visitors to China rose 49 percent.

The increase in visitor flows could support tourism, hospitality, retail and other services in destinations such as Davao, although the figures cited by Zhao cover the Philippines as a whole, not Davao City alone.

Economic ties amid broader challenges

Zhao acknowledged that the broader China-Philippines relationship faces challenges but said economic and people-to-people ties should continue to provide a basis for engagement.

She said the Chinese Consulate General in Davao would continue to strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Mindanao.

“The Chinese Consulate General in Davao will continue to uphold the principles of good-neighborliness and win-win cooperation, further deepen people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade cooperation between China and the Mindanao region,” Zhao said.

The Philippine government has likewise signaled continued interest in economic engagement with China despite differences between the two countries. Finance Secretary Frederick Go said earlier this month that the economic team wants to deepen the Philippines’ trade and investment partnership with China.

For Davao, the continuing exchanges point to opportunities to translate the broader China-Philippines economic relationship into more local cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, technology and investment. MLSA