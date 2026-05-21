China donates 580 wheelchairs for PWDs in Davao City

THE People’s Republic of China donated 580 wheelchairs to the Davao City Government during a turnover ceremony on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at Rizal Park in Davao City, highlighting what officials described as continuing friendship and humanitarian cooperation between China and Davao.

The donation, coursed through the Chinese Consulate in Davao, aims to help qualified persons with disabilities (PWDs) improve mobility, independence, and access to opportunities. The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in coordination with the Persons with Disabilities Affairs Office (PDAO), will identify and distribute the wheelchairs to beneficiaries.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen said the wheelchairs represent more than assistive devices.

“These are not merely assistive devices, but symbols of care, respect, and friendship,” Zhao said, adding that China’s development philosophy focuses on putting people first and ensuring no one is left behind.

She said mobility goes beyond physical movement and serves as a gateway to freedom, participation, and hope. Zhao expressed optimism that the donation would help elderly and disabled residents become more active in their communities and improve their quality of life.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte thanked the Chinese government for the donation, describing it as a meaningful gesture that would benefit PWDs across the city.

“This has always been more than a partnership; it is a friendship nurtured through collaboration and shared aspirations,” Duterte said.

The mayor highlighted the long-standing relationship between Davao and China, citing past assistance that supported infrastructure and community development projects, including the China-funded Bucana Bridge project.

He also noted previous aid initiatives involving food packs, school supplies, and digital learning tools that benefited thousands of Dabawenyos.

Duterte said the city is also preparing to roll out a financial subsidy program for PWDs in July under a local ordinance guaranteeing annual assistance. He added that the city plans to strengthen livelihood programs tailored for PWDs.

“Dili nato tan-awon nga malas kini (being a PWD) kay naa man ang gobyerno, naa man pud mo’y mga pamilya nga ga-alaga ug ga-tabang sa inyo (We should not look at this situation as bad luck because the government is here to help, and your families are also there to care for and support you)," the mayor said. "Ang importante mapaabot ninyo sa CSWDO kung unsa man inyong mulo ug panginahanglan sa kinabuhi aron makaabot sa gobyerno ug makahimo mi’g polisiya aron ma improve nato ang inyong mga kinabuhi. Naa ang gobyerno diri para sa inyoha, naa mo’y representante sa gobyerno (What’s important is that you communicate your concerns and needs to the CSWDO so they can reach the government, allowing us to craft policies that will help improve your lives. The government is here for you, and you have representatives in the government).”

He urged beneficiaries to coordinate with CSWDO so the city government can better address their needs through responsive programs and policies.

Of the 580 wheelchairs, officials distributed 20 during the ceremony, while the remaining 560 will be turned over to identified beneficiaries through the CSWDO and PDAO. LEAN CARMIL TOCMO/UM, SUNSTAR INTERN