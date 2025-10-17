China extends P4-M aid to quake-hit Davao Oriental

MATI CITY, Davao Oriental — The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Davao has donated ₱4 million worth of relief goods to support earthquake-hit communities in Davao Oriental, where more than 176,900 families have been affected by the twin tremors that rocked the province on October 10.

Deputy Consul General Wang Mingqing led the turnover ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the Provincial Capitol Gym in Mati City, which currently serves as the province’s incident command post. The relief handover was received by Governor Nelson Dayanghirang, who thanked China for its immediate response and solidarity.

“We deeply appreciate your support and generosity on behalf of the people of Davao Oriental,” Dayanghirang said during the turnover ceremony.

Wang, in a brief message, expressed sympathy for the quake victims and reaffirmed China’s friendship with the people of Davao Oriental.

“It was with great sadness that we learned of the tragic earthquakes here,” Wang said in a media interview. “We hope this relief will help families recover. At this difficult time, our hearts are with the people of Davao Oriental, and we believe that under Governor Dayanghirang’s leadership, communities will soon rebuild their homes.”

Alongside China’s donation, the Association of Davao Fil-Chinese Communities also handed over ₱700,000 in additional assistance. Former community president Nelson Chua said the local Chinese-Filipino community has been closely coordinating with provincial authorities to help deliver food packs and supplies.

“Earlier, we distributed rice, sardines, noodles, juice, and coffee to affected towns like Manay and Tarragona. We also inspected areas where houses were totally destroyed,” Chua said.

The province reported nine deaths and 11,381 damaged houses - 752 totally destroyed and 10,629 partially damaged, across its 11 cities and municipalities, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The City of Mati recorded the highest number of affected families at 28,048, followed by Baganga with 21,686 and Governor Generoso with 20,123.

Total cash donations from national agencies, private groups, and individuals have reached ₱50.7 million as of 4 p.m. on October 14.

"Amo nang gina allocate para sa medicinces sa provincial ug district hospitals sa Davao Oriental (we’ve allocated a large portion of these funds for medicines for provincial and district hospitals)," Dayanghirang said in a PTV Davao interview.

"Gi-allocate dakong bahin sa water systems sa municipality of manay as of now wala gyud tubig ngadto. Ang uban i-allocate sa fuel kay sige gihapon dagan run naga-delivery mi sa mga supplies. Ang uban gihatag sa funeral assistance sa mga namatay ug sa food assistance (We’re also focusing on restoring the water system in Manay, which remains without supply, and on providing fuel for deliveries, funeral aid, and food assistance)."

As recovery continues, local and international aid groups are stepping up efforts to reach families in hard-hit coastal and upland towns. MLSA