China reaffirms commitment to PH ties

CHINA said it remains committed to strengthening its relationship with the Philippines despite challenges in bilateral ties, pointing to people-to-people exchanges and mutual economic interests as foundations for continued engagement.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Xiuzhen made the statement in a message delivered by Deputy Consul General Wang Mingqing during the 77th founding anniversary celebration of the People’s Republic of China in Davao City on Sept. 16.

“At present, China-Philippines relations face challenges,” Zhao said.

“However, we firmly believe that, given the geographical proximity and cultural affinity between our two countries, peace, mutual benefit, and people-to-people bonds should form the foundation of our bilateral relations.”

Zhao said the two countries have continued to strengthen people-to-people exchanges.

She said the number of Chinese visitors to the Philippines increased 63 percent, while Filipino visitors to China rose 49 percent in the first half of 2026.

Mindanao as bridge

Zhao said the Chinese Consulate General in Davao would continue to strengthen friendly exchanges with Mindanao and expand cooperation in various fields.

She cited visits by Davao City councilors to China and visits by officials from Fujian and Yunnan provinces to Davao as examples of continuing exchanges.

“Both sides exchanged experiences and explored opportunities for cooperation,” she said.

The consulate has also pursued community-level programs, including education assistance, school construction and schoolbag donations.

In cooperation with the Davao City Government, the consulate donated 580 wheelchairs, while experts from Fujian University of Traditional Chinese Medicine visited Davao to provide free traditional Chinese medicine consultations.

“These small but meaningful actions are continuously building bridges of friendship between China and the Philippines,” Zhao said.

Davao backs continued cooperation

Duterte, in his message, said the anniversary was an opportunity to reaffirm the countries’ commitment to cooperation and shared development.

“Today’s celebration is not only to honor the enduring ties between China and the Philippines through our ongoing bilateral relations, mutual understanding, and shared prosperity, but also an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to friendship, cooperation, and the common goal of growth and progress for our nations,” he said.

He thanked the Chinese Consulate General for its continuing engagement with Davao City.

Duterte said cooperation has opened opportunities in infrastructure, education, trade, tourism, technology, and innovation.

Zhao also discussed China’s Global Governance Initiative, saying the initiative has received support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations.

She said China wants to work with other countries toward what she described as a more just and equitable global governance system.

Commitment to ties

Zhao said China would continue to uphold what she described as the principles of good-neighborliness and win-win cooperation.

The consulate, she said, would further deepen people-to-people exchanges as well as economic and trade cooperation with Mindanao.

“We are willing to work with the Philippine side to ensure that the traditional friendship between China and the Philippines endures and is passed down from generation to generation,” Zhao said. MLSA