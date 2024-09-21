China’s Consul General calls for lasting ties with Philippines

Reflecting on over 600 years of friendly exchanges, Xiuzhen highlighted the historic journey of the Sultans of Sulu to Beijing during the Ming Dynasty as a testament to the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

She noted the significant presence of Chinese migrants in Mindanao, emphasizing their role in the region’s economic development and disaster relief efforts.

"They have become an indispensable part of Mindanao as they continue to make contributions to the region's economic development, disaster relief, and other causes," Xiuzhen said.

Xiuzhen called for the removal of any “interference” and urged both countries to work towards a mutually beneficial future. She conveyed her wishes for China’s prosperity and a continued strong friendship with the Philippines, along with health and happiness for all attendees.

Davao City Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain, representing Mayor Sebastian Duterte, extended greetings to the Chinese community. He described the celebration as a reflection of China’s history and achievements and a symbol of the enduring partnership between the two countries.

Quitain acknowledged the positive impact of this relationship on Davao City’s economy, cultural exchanges, and infrastructure development, and viewed the celebration as an opportunity to strengthen these ties further.

Despite the celebration, the relationship between China and the Philippines faces challenges due to ongoing maritime disputes in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Reports of harassment by China during resupply missions for the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal highlight ongoing tensions. China’s recent standard map, which now includes a ten-dashed line, has further complicated the situation.

The 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration affirmed the Philippines' sovereign rights in disputed areas, but China continues to insist on its claims.

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque has mentioned a “gentleman’s agreement” between former President Rodrigo Duterte and China to respect the status quo in the WPS. RGL