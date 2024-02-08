Chinese food to usher in good luck, unity, prosperity

Spring rolls

Also known as lumpia, these symbolize wealth due to their resemblance to gold bars. Consuming spring rolls during this auspicious time is believed to usher in wealth and prosperity.

Did you know that there's a proper way to eat noodles, especially during the Lunar New Year or even on a regular day?

Nila Lao, a Dabawenyo with Chinese heritage, who has been celebrating Chinese New Year for 73 years now, shares her insights.

In the context of noodle consumption, Lao emphasizes that using teeth to cut the noodles should be avoided.

“It is advisable to slurp all the noodles into the mouth before chewing, as it is considered the appropriate way to enjoy the dish,” she said.

Additionally, according to Lao, Chinese beliefs involve partaking in various fruits associated with good fortune during the Lunar New Year.

For example, oranges symbolize harmony and good luck in financial aspects, apples symbolize peace, whereas 'pomelo,' symbolizes family reunion.

Pomelos are also considered a tradition for welcoming positive energies and blessings.

Those are just the few affordable foods you can prepare to usher in luck and prosperity this Lunar New Year. AJA