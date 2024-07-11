Chinese nabbed for falsifying docs

A CHINESE national was arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro) after submitting falsified public documents when applying for a Philippine passport at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA)-Davao Office on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The NBI identified the suspect as Hengson Jabilles Limosnero, a 21-year-old from Fujian, China. According to Limosnero, he is currently studying Accountancy at Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU).

Regional Director Atty. Arcelito C. Albao of NBI-Semro said during a press conference held at his office on Wednesday morning, July 10, 2024, that the DFA-Davao had notified them of a Chinese national applying for a Philippine passport using falsified public documents, including a birth certificate, driver’s license, and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) National ID.

“This kind of birth certificate, ito yung mga na issue na dati sa Senado o Konggreso na maraming falsified na mga documents like sa Sta. Cruz na LCR [Local Civil Registrar] (This kind of birth certificate, this is the issue in the Senate or the Congress that there are a lot of falsified documents like at the Sta. Cruz LCR),” Albao added.

While the documents appeared to be authentic, the information they contained was falsified.

In an interview during Limosnero's passport application at DFA-Davao, he said that he was born with the help of a doctor.

However, “nung tiningnan namin hilot ang nakalagay (when we took a closer look, it was placed there “hilot”),” said Albao.

Limosnero will then face charges for violating the Passport Law, Falsification of Public Documents, Perjury, and Using a Fictitious Name and Concealing a True Name.

Although the investigation by the Bureau of Immigration authorities is ongoing, the initial NBI investigation confirmed that Limosnero is indeed a Chinese national and that the names and other information on his submitted documents were falsified.

The initial NBI investigation also revealed that Limosnero had friends in Uyanguren and helped to unfold his true identity and the details of his arrival in the country.

Limosnero came to the country for a family business. His family owns a hardware store in Uyanguren.

“Very simply, he wants to become a Filipino, and magta-travel daw sa [travel to] America (sabi ni) Agent Dulay [said],” Albao answered when asked about Limosnero's intention for applying for a Philippine passport.

Limosnero was brought to the Philippines at the age of nine by his mother, who also claimed to be Filipino using the name Felisa. Since his arrest on July 9, no family members have visited him, only his lawyer.

Albao mentioned that he had communicated with Limosnero’s mother over the phone. He said, “When I spoke to her, di rin marunong mag [she did not know how to speak] Bisaya or Tagalog”. Felisa refused to be physically present for her son’s detainment.

Limosnero’s late registration was filed in 2013 at the Local Civil Registry (LCR) of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Albao reported that similar situations have been found in other areas of the country, with nearly 200 falsified birth certificates of Chinese nationals registered between 2018 and 2019 at the LCR of Sta. Cruz, the highest number among areas identified in the Davao Region.

The NBI highlighted the complexity of the late registration process and requested the LCR of Sta. Cruz to provide a list of required documents for late registration applications.

The LCR registrar, set to retire this month, will face criminal charges if proven guilty.

“We’re continuing to investigate yung Sta. Cruz LCR, and yung chief dati ay na-relieve na rin at na dismiss na din by the HRD (We're continuing to investigate the Sta. Cruz LCR, and the previous chief is already relieved and dismissed by the HRD),” he said.

The NBI will also investigate other offices that issued falsified attachments alongside the LCR of Sta. Cruz.

“Prior to the issuance of this identification and this document, you need to submit other documents, like kung mag-process ka ng [if you will process the] LCR mag-submit ka ng [you need to submit an] ID,” Albao added. Charles Lj Sido, Silliman University Intern