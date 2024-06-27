Chinese woman on BI’s lookout bulletin intercepted at DIA

WITH the intensified implementation of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) regarding the immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the bureau intercepted a 30-year-old Chinese national at the Francisco Bangoy International Airport, also known as Davao International Airport (DIA), after attempting to board a flight to Jinjiang, China on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

According to BI’s Official Facebook page, on June 23, 2024, they intercepted a Chinese woman identified as Zhang Ji, who was included in ILBO.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that his office received the three-page ILBO dated June 21 from the DOJ.

Officials were alerted prompting them to conduct a secondary inspection and verification by the DOJ, in compliance with the ILBO.

Tansingco said they have reason to suspect that Zhang has a visa problem because she declared herself unemployed but presented a 9(g) commercial employment visa.

Foreigners who have been terminated from their employment by their petitioning company are required to surrender their ACR I-Cards and downgrade their visas.

According to Tansingco, BI posted on Facebook that they are scheduled to conduct an investigation on her visa status.

Upon confirmation of the instruction of DOJ representatives from the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, Zhang was barred from boarding the plane.

Zhang was taken into custody and transferred to the BI warden's facility pending the resolution of the deportation case filed against her.

As of writing, officials of BI-Davao have yet to provide more information on the incident. JPC