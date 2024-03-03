Chino and Sydney Tancontian lead PH's sambo team's Dutch Open 3-gold haul

Kicking off their 2024 season in style, Davao City siblings Chino and Sydney Sy-Tancontian secured gold medals, leading the five-member Philippines sambo team to a total haul of three golds, one silver, and one bronze at the Dutch Open 2024 International Sambo Tournament held in the Netherlands on Sunday, March 3, Philippine time.
In the finals of the men's senior sport +98 kilogram division, 23-year-old Chino defeated Dutch opponent Patrick Groot, following a victory against Great Britain's Danny Carrott in the semifinals.
Making a strategic move from -98kg to +98kg for the first time in the Dutch Open, Chino looks ahead to major competitions, including the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games (Aimag) and the world championships later this year.
Reflecting on this shift, he shared his contentment, saying, "Masaya po na na-accomplish ko naman ang strategy namin, naubusan sa may dulo pero naitawid naman (I'm pleased to have executed our strategy successfully, despite facing a bit of fatigue towards the end. I managed to persevere and pull through)," he said in a Facebook Messenger audio interview with SunStar Davao late Sunday afternoon.
He acknowledged relying on his speed advantage against larger opponents and plans to focus on building muscle and weight to match seasoned players in his new weight class.
Meanwhile, Sydney clinched her first Dutch Open title by outplaying Francesca Aspey of France, 2-0, in the women's senior sport +80kg best-of-three finals.
"Feel ko, sa tingin ko, may advantage ako when it comes to experience sa paglaro. Madali kong nahandle ang match. Throughout the match, in control po ako (I feel, in my opinion, that I have an advantage when it comes to playing experience. I easily handled the match and remained in control throughout)," the 24-year-old Sydney said.
Given that the Dutch Open marked her first tournament this year, Sydney expressed satisfaction, considering it a promising start for the series of events she and her teammates will be participating in.
She added, "I'm very happy po. Maganda po itong start sa amin. Napakagandanag chance para di kami mabigla sa upcoming competitions namin (It was a good start for us. It's a great beginning for us, providing an excellent opportunity to be well-prepared for the upcoming competitions)."
Adding to the family's success, Paolo Tancontian, Chino and Sydney's father and president of Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. (PSFI), secured a silver in the men's sports masters -98kg division.
Paolo, proud of the team's achievements, took to Facebook, announcing his retirement from competitive play after 23 years.
"We hope to continue bringing honor to the Philippines in every sambo competition we participate in," he added.
Sydney added that participating in the tournament alongside her brother and father was an "amazing experience" and a lot of fun.
Sambo team head coach Ace Larida, who copped the gold in men's masters -88kg, beat two opponents in the round-robin contest.
He expressed his desire to continue competing when time permits.
The proud coach also said, "Lipay kaayo especially naka gold si Sydney ug Chino. Nag medal si AC [Aislinn Agnes Yap], kailangan nya kasi talaga ng competition na salihan (I'm extremely happy, especially with Sydney and Chino securing gold. AC [Aislinn Agnes Yap] also clinched a medal, which she genuinely needed for more exposure in tournaments)."
Marinduque native Yap, 25, salvaged a bronze in women's senior sport -80kg. She said, "Although di ko nakuha ang gold, I'll take it as a lesson ang tournament. Gagamitin ko ito as a motivation to improve and to motivate myself (Although I didn't get the gold, I will use this as a lesson. I will use this as a motivation to improve and to motivate myself)."
The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) funded the team's participation, with support from Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and the Philippine Olympic Committee. MLSA