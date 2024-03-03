Chino and Sydney Tancontian lead PH's sambo team's Dutch Open 3-gold haul

Making a strategic move from -98kg to +98kg for the first time in the Dutch Open, Chino looks ahead to major competitions, including the Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games (Aimag) and the world championships later this year.

Reflecting on this shift, he shared his contentment, saying, "Masaya po na na-accomplish ko naman ang strategy namin, naubusan sa may dulo pero naitawid naman (I'm pleased to have executed our strategy successfully, despite facing a bit of fatigue towards the end. I managed to persevere and pull through)," he said in a Facebook Messenger audio interview with SunStar Davao late Sunday afternoon.

He acknowledged relying on his speed advantage against larger opponents and plans to focus on building muscle and weight to match seasoned players in his new weight class.