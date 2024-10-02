Chino Sy Tancontian wins gold medal at 2024 SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Davao City's decorated multi-sports athlete Chino Sy Tancontian added a feather to his cap by winning a gold medal for the Philippines at the 2024 SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship held over the weekend at the Aichi Budokan in Nagoya, Japan.

He defeated Japan's Carpe Diem Hope in the male blue adult super heavyweight championship match with a left-side Ippon Seio Nage and cutting armbar submission.

Tancontian, who previously claimed gold at the 2024 Grand Prix de Sambo de Paris on June 1, 2024, expressed his joy with this latest victory, marking his debut on the world stage in jiu-jitsu.

When asked about the transition from Sambo to Jiu-Jitsu, the Dabawenyo champion said the adjustment was minimal.