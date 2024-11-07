Chino Tancontian aims for 2028 Olympics

MULTI-TITLED martial arts champion athlete Chino Sy Tancontian has set his sights on competing in judo at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

His long-time trainer and coach, Ace Larida, confirmed this to SunStar Davao after sharing an update on social media.

"For 2028 Olympics, mag-try kami qualify (we'll try to qualify)," Larida said in an interview with SunStar Davao via Messenger.

Tancontian, 23, is a judo varsity scholar at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) and is completing his senior year in a Bachelor of Science in Fitness and Sports Management.

Recently, he won gold for the Philippines at the 2024 SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Aichi Budokan, Nagoya, Japan. Earlier, he also claimed a gold medal at the 2024 Grand Prix de Sambo de Paris. A consistent University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) judo gold medalist, Tancontian added a silver in men’s freestyle wrestling at the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Cambodia to his list of achievements.

Larida mentioned that Tancontian could compete in judo at the 2025 SEA Games, but negotiations with the national judo sports association (NSA) are ongoing.

"As of now, Ma'am naga negotiate na diri siya sa amoa sa sambo while naga qualifying if payagan, kasi dito naman siya lumakas sa amin sa sambo (Currently, we are negotiating for him to stay with us in sambo while he undergoes Olympic qualifying for judo, since he trained and got stronger with us in sambo)," the veteran coach explained.

On Facebook, Larida reflected on Tancontian's family legacy. "He draws inspiration from the trailblazing path laid by his grandfathers; my uncles—Uncle Romy, Uncle Nonoy, and Uncle Bimbo—who helped establish the family’s presence in judo and set the foundation for future generations," Larida wrote.

As he prepares for the Olympic stage, Tancontian’s goals reach beyond personal success. His journey honors the discipline, resilience, and commitment of those who came before him. Motivated by his family’s legacy, Tancontian strives to push his boundaries, representing his family name with pride on the international stage. MLSA