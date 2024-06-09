Chito Samontina to host 1st Bisdak reality show

IT all started with one social media post of a netizen suggesting content creator Chito Samontina to lead a reality show featuring Bisaya aspiring online stars and talents.

That specific post went viral and resonated to many Bisaya netizens.

After months, Chito finally responded to the call of his followers and friends through a series of posts on June 8, 2024.

“Dunggon ang panawagan nga mag-mugna ug reality show. Gikan sa usa ka proud bisdak para sa mga proud bisdak. abante bisdak!” he teased followers in a social media post.

He added in a status post that this is for “aspiring bisdak content creators”. Bisdak is a local term in short for “Bisayang Dako”.

Chito updated his Facebook cover photo that reads: The search for the next BSDK online superstar. The photo was captioned with “full details will be announced on June 12, 2024”.

In an interview with Chito, he confirmed that a reality show is indeed happening real soon.

“Dili ni siya murag PBB. Walay “Balay ni Angkol” concept, instead reality search siya,” he told SunStar Davao.

He added that auditions will be mounted in Visayas and Mindanao. A grand prize is also at stake.

“Gusto na kaayo nako i share ang details kay excited nami pero atangi na lang ninyo on June 12. Ang details sa audition sites, amount of the prize, ug uban pa,” he shared.

The show will also be participated by renowned Bisdak content creators to join as judges or mentors.

“This was just an idea I had last year and I thought that since CHITchat, Ato Ni, the online Binisaya talk show I am hosting has already been established, it’s time to introduce a new Binisaya program,” he said adding that CHITchat will still continue on top of the soon-to-be-launched Bisaya reality show that he is spearheading.

Chito emphasized that the planned reality show aims to give opportunities to deserving and talented bisdak individuals who want to pursue content creation but just need a breakthrough.

“This show will be their breakthrough. With guidance and mentorship from popular bisdak creators plus a grand prize, we hope that the show will help the winner start their journey as Bisdak online superstar,” he said.

Chito is one of the leading Bisaya online creators based in Mindanao with millions of followers across all platforms. He rose to fame because of his relatable content and award-winning Bisaya talk show CHITchat. PR