Chiz sees change in DOH leadership will lead to stability in UHC rollout

SEN. Francis “Chiz” Escudero welcomed on Monday, August 10, 2026, Malacañang’s appointment of a new Health secretary, saying the Palace’s action helps resolve the leadership issues that have recently hounded the Department of Health (DOH) and threatened to disrupt the implementation of Universal Health Care (UHC).

Escudero said the decision provides “much‑needed clarity and stability” for the agency, which he earlier urged Malacañang to intervene in to ensure the continuity and execution of the UHC program.

“We welcome the new appointment and we wish the newly appointed Health Secretary, Dr. Edwin Mercado, all the best as he takes on his new role as the administration’s chief implementer of its health programs,” he said.

Escudero also welcomed the designation of Dr. Beverly Lorraine C. Ho as the new President and CEO of PhilHealth, saying her appointment complements the leadership transition at the DOH. Ho, the current chief health officer of Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc., previously served at the DOH as undersecretary and was Health department’s deputy spokesperson during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ang pagtalaga kay Dr. Ho sa PhilHealth ay nagbibigay ng karagdagang lakas sa ating UHC reforms. May sapat siyang karanasan sa public health at pamamahala upang maipagpatuloy ang mga repormang kailangan ng sistema,” Escudero pointed out.

In his podcast Chiz Wiz! Usapang May Laman over the weekend, the veteran legislator appealed to the Palace to address the DOH’s leadership concerns involving Mercado’s immediate predecessor, Jose Pujalte Jr., warning that unresolved issues could hinder the rollout of UHC and weaken preventive healthcare programs nationwide.

With a new secretary now in place, Escudero said the DOH can refocus on strengthening UHC implementation, particularly in widening PhilHealth coverage and improving access for both public and private health facilities.

He noted that incoming Secretary Mercado, who is a US‑trained orthopedic surgeon with 35 years of experience in hospital management and has served as PhilHealth president and CEO since February last year, brings institutional familiarity that can help stabilize ongoing reforms.

"Ang pagtalaga kay Dr. Ho sa PhilHealth ay nagbibigay ng karagdagang lakas sa ating UHC reforms. May sapat siyang karanasan sa public health at pamamahala upang maipagpatuloy ang mga repormang kailangan ng sistema,” Escudero pointed out.

PhilHealth currently covers nearly 70 million registered members and more than 38 million dependents, or over 108 million Filipinos. During the weekend podcast, the veteran legislator emphasized that this wide membership base requires a stable DOH leadership to address gaps in preventive care, emergency response in remote areas, and uneven implementation at the local government level.

According to the Bicolano senator, PhilHealth’s financial position remains stable, saying the agency has sufficient funds to support wider benefit coverage. “Hindi kulang ang pondo ng PhilHealth. May sapat na pondo … Sistema lang talaga dapat ang ayusin para mas mapalawak ang coverage.”

Escudero told his podcast listeners that discussions on UHC and PhilHealth benefits remain extensive, including the need to improve support for barangay health workers and address long‑standing gaps in service delivery.

“Pipilitin po nating matugunan iyan. Mahaba pa po ang usapin kaugnay sa universal health care … gayun din ‘yung dapat nating tahaking landas tungo sa mithiin nating lahat na totoo, makatarungan at pangkalahatang pagpapatupad ng UHC para sa kapakanan ng ating mga kababayan,” he said. PR