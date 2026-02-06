CHO clarifies tooth extraction available only during dental caravans

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO)–Dental Division clarified that free tooth extraction is not a regular service at government health centers, correcting a viral social media claim that residents could get “free ibot sa ngipon” or free tooth removal at any time.

Dr. Rowena Go, head of the CHO–Dental Division, said during the ISpeak Media Forum that free dental services are offered only during scheduled outreach activities and special caravan operations for National Oral Health Month, not during daily consultations at district facilities.

“Dili regular ang libre nga ibot sa ngipon. Sa dental caravans lamang kini ginahatag (Free tooth extraction is not regularly available. It is only provided during dental caravans),” she said, explaining that free tooth extraction is only available during dental caravans.

The CHO will hold dental caravans in Marilog District on Feb. 10–11, in Matina Aplaya on Feb. 23, and in Barangay Centro Agdao on Feb. 24. Qualified patients can receive check-ups, oral health education, fluoride application, dental kits, and tooth extraction.

At regular district health centers, consultations remain free, but tooth extraction costs ₱100 per tooth, payable at the City Treasurer’s Office. A proposed increase to ₱300 is still under review by city officials.

The office urged residents to rely only on official announcements for service schedules and reminded the public that the city continues to counter misinformation while promoting proper oral hygiene through the #Ngiting7020 campaign. REA ANGELAN TANTOY CAMINS, DNSC