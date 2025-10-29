CHO: Davao City records 35% drop in influenza-like illness

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) reported a 35 percent decrease in Influenza-like-Illness (ILI) cases such as cough, colds, and fever compared to the cases logged during the same period in 2024.

Dr. Sofia Corazon D. Zafra, Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases-Medical Coordinator of City Health Office, continues to urge Dabawenyos to remain cautious in protecting themselves and the others especially during the ongoing flu season.

“Karon nga naa ta sa flu season, kita tanan magbantay kung naa tay ginabati. Mag face mask ta ug permi gyud ta mag handwashing maski asa ta, sa work ba or sa balay. Ug kung walay tubig or sabon, pwede ta mag-alcohol lang tapos disinfect gyud ta sa mga butang na atong ginagamit para muubos ang risk na makakuha ta aning ILI (Now that we are in flu season, we should all be careful when we feel sick. We should wear face masks and we should always wash our hands no matter where we are, whether it's at work or at home. And, if there is no water or soap, we can just use alcohol and then disinfect the things we use to reduce the risk of getting ILI),” Zafra told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

She explained that ILI cases typically involved symptoms such as cough, colds and fever and are primarily spread through respiratory droplets.

She also recommended Dabawenyos to seek medical attention when experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms and to stay at home for faster recovery.

“Kung naay mga sintomas, dili nalang paesweklahon or katung naay trabaho, if pwede dili nalang sa musulod para makapahuway ug paspas maka-recover ang lawas og dili maka-infect sa laing tao (If you have symptoms, if possible don't go to classes or work, so that your body can recover and does not infect other people),” she said.

She added that ILI is curable and can be prevented through vaccinations and encouraged Dabawenyos to avail of the free flu vaccinations at health centers.

The CHO clarified that amidst the ILI cases recorded, there are currently no recommendations for mandatory use of face masks in Davao City. CIO