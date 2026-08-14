CHO Davao City, SPMC call for more human milk donors

THE Davao City Health Office (CHO) is encouraging more breastfeeding mothers with extra milk supply to donate to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) Human Milk Bank, as demand continues to outpace available donations, CHO Breastfeeding and Nutrition Medical Coordinator Dr. Erickson Jeff Corias said during the iSpeak Media Conference on Wednesday.

Corias said SPMC's Human Milk Bank has a steady number of donors, but the number of mothers and infants who need donated milk remains higher than the current supply.

"Mas marami pa rin ang nangangailangan. Therefore, kulang pa din ang ating supply (There are still more who need it. Therefore, our supply is still lacking)," he said, encouraging mothers with extra milk supply to donate at SPMC.

Corias cited a recent "sabayang hakab" (simultaneous breastfeeding) and milk-letting event in Barangay Catalunan Grande, where 40 breastfeeding mothers voluntarily donated a total of 2,605 milliliters of breast milk, according to the SPMC Human Milk Bank's Facebook page.

Corias said CHO also holds human milk banking activities, including this year’s upcoming events at SM Ecoland on August 26 and SM Lanang on August 27, both starting at 8 a.m. He added that the office conducts breastfeeding promotion and awareness campaigns at the barangay level through local health centers, and offers counseling and health education at the primary care level, including for women who are still planning to become mothers.

Corias said all potential donors go through a screening process to ensure the safety of donated milk. Mothers must have sufficient milk supply to meet their own child's needs before they can donate, and they undergo tests for infections such as syphilis, HIV, and hepatitis before being cleared to donate, he said.

Mothers who have consumed alcohol may still donate, but only after a 24-hour waiting period, he added.

Once collected, donated milk undergoes pasteurization and microbiological testing to ensure it is free of harmful microorganisms before being given to infants, Corias said.

It was earlier reported that the City Council passed the Davao City Human Milk Bank Ordinance in 2024, authored by the health committee chairperson, in coordination with CHO and inspired by the SPMC Milk Bank, to help address the shortage of donated breast milk for mothers who are unable to produce enough on their own. GRS