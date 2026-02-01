CHO: Leprosy is curable, free meds available

FREE medical services for leprosy patients in the city remains available at the Davao City Health Office (CHO) and local health centers, reaffirming its commitment to early detection and deliver accessible health care for all Dabawenyos.

The CHO made the assurance in time for the observance of World Leprosy Day.

Leprosy, a chronic infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae, primarily affects the skin and peripheral nerves often starting with pale or reddish, numb skin patches, thickened, tender nerves or muscle weakness.

If left untreated, it can lead to progressive and permanent disabilities.

Jeannie Marie D. Salmasan, District Health Physician, Leprosy Coordinator of CHO, urged residents to take advantage of free early detection and treatment services available in local health centers to prevent health complications.

“Unta ma-realize pud sa mga tao nga importante gyud na early magpa-check kung naa silay mga ingon ani nga bati-on because ang sa leprosy, normal gihapon ang life expectancy. So, mabuhi ra gihapon ka kung naa kay leprosy. Kana lang kay ang katong mga effect sa imohang lawas, forever na nimo siya na dala-dalahon. That is why we encourage nga kung pwede, early ta magpa-tan-aw ug early magpa-check-up (I hope people realize that it’s important to get checked early if they have these kinds of symptoms, because with leprosy, life expectancy is still normal. So, you can still live even if you have leprosy, it’s just that the effects on your body is something you’ll carry with you forever. That is why we encourage people to get checked early if possible),” she told DCDR Health Alert: City Health Office over Davao City Disaster Radio on January 28, 2026.

Salmasan emphasized that leprosy is a curable condition when patients undergo the multi‑drug therapy, a treatment that is provided free of charge to ensure accessibility for everyone.

She highlighted that barangay health centers also offer free programs such as the Kilatis Kutis campaign, a skin screening service designed to detect early signs of leprosy and other skin conditions.

In 2025, five confirmed cases were recorded with two patients already cured. The remaining three continue to undergo medication.

Dr. Joanah Ela C. Lee, Resident Dermatologist at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), explained that leprosy transmission requires a sustained close contact with an untreated patient and the sickness cannot be spread by sharing utensils, hugging, or shaking hands.

“Ang leprosy dili ni siya paspas makatakod. Kinahanglan og prolonged close contact or dugay ug suod nga contact sa tawo nga wala pa natambalan og leprosy. Dili tinuod nga paspas kini makatakod, nga makatakod kini pinaagi lang sa casual nga paghikap, paggakos or pag-share sa pagkaon parehas sa utensils. So, dili na tinoud (Leprosy is not readily contagious. Prolonged close contact or long and intimate contact is needed with a person who has not been treated for leprosy. It’s not true that it’s contagious and can be spread just by casual touching, hugging, or sharing food like utensils. It’s not true),“ she added.

The CHO reiterated its call for vigilance even as patients deserved compassion, not discrimination. CIO